The Good and Bad of Raising Cane’s Branching out to NYC

Three new restaurants from the beloved fast food chain “Raising Cane’s” have opened in New York City. — in Manhattan on 20 Astor Place, in Times Square at 1501 Broadway and in Brooklyn on 1523 Kings Highway. With many fast food joints opening frequently and unhealthy food spreading swiftly, it is imperative to take a step back and evaluate how to safely enjoy a meal at a fast food restaurant.

I had the opportunity to have lunch at the Cane’s in Manhattan and many of the glaring positives and negatives became present.

The biggest positive of the entire fast food industry is its accessibility. I walked in, placed my order, sat down and got my “box combo” as fast as I could say “Cane’s Sauce.” The process of putting in the order to the meal being put on a plate in front of me took about five minutes.

The food was also delicious: four crispy chicken tenders, a mountain of fries, scrumptious Texas toast and the now iconic Cane’s dipping sauce being the capper to this meal. It was everything you would want out of lunch, a filling and satisfying experience for only $15.

Despite its efficiency, there is a major caveat to this convenient way to get food. The meal I had at Cane’s was 1,250 calories, already over half of the 2,000 calories that should be eaten in a day. More specific nutritional facts show how unhealthy a meal at Cane’s really is. While a box combo contains 61 grams of protein, the food is rich in sodium, cholesterol and fats, having 2130 mg of sodium, 170 mg in cholesterol and 68 grams in total fats. Meaning, in one meal you are getting 105% of your total fat intake, 57% for cholesterol and roughly 90% of daily sodium intake.

While the food is delicious and easy to get your hands on, it is important to proceed with caution when dining at any fast food place, especially Cane’s. It doesn’t mean you must completely cut out fast food, but it is something that should be enjoyed in moderation. Choosing meals from Cane’s, or any other fast food establishment in favor of more healthy alternatives and limiting fast food consumption as a whole is the best way to go about modern dining.