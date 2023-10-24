Congestion Pricing: New York City’s Latest Expense Coming in 2024

Just when you thought living in New York City couldn’t get more costly, another expense is on its way. The new Midtown congestion toll is set to be implemented in the second quarter of 2024. The Federal Highway Administration (FHA) approved New York’s plan to start charging drivers as much as $23 to drive through Manhattan’s central commercial area during peak hours.

The project was developed to help reduce the area’s air pollution and ease the excessive traffic. The toll revenue will also help maintain and improve the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (MTA) bus, subway and rail systems.

The ordeal has garnered much attention since this plan would be the first to be implemented in the United States. New York State officials see this as a positive step towards reducing air pollution, less traffic congestion, and increasing mass transit usage. For the average New Yorker, this is just more money coming out of their pocket.

New York City’s cost of living is sky-high, and it’s only been getting worse with record-breaking rent prices and heavy taxes. The state’s minimum wage isn’t cutting it for most residents. While the city is glorified by many across the U.S. and the world, the average New York resident feels the pressure.

These ridiculous costs and expenses, especially for recent graduates, put most people in a tricky situation. New York City is one of the best places to experience college. The vast opportunities, resources and networks make it a perfect place to start adulthood. While the experiences remain the same, the prices continue to increase.

Graduates working in the city now have an extra expense. Those working full-time usually work five days a week. If they live outside Midtown, they must make at least two daily trips. Using the current price of $23, a whole workweek’s toll expense would add up to about $230.

It’s even worse for those living and working in the area. Rent prices start from $3,000 and up. Let’s not forget bills, food, and other living expenses. Adding an extra fee just to get to work makes many post-grad students rethink whether living or finding employment in the city is worthwhile.

Overall, I understand where the officials are coming from with this plan, however, the price needs to be lowered. The notion is already receiving extreme backlash from New York and New Jersey residents working in Manhattan. It’s pretty clear that if state officials keep up with projects like these, New York City will be undesirable to college and postgraduate students because the State has become totally unaffordable.