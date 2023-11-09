A New Generation for the MTA: OMNY Vending Machines

If you are one of the millions of New Yorkers who commute to work or school via bus or subway, you may have heard of OMNY. It allows riders to simply use any smart device or contactless debit/credit card to pay their public transportation fare. Recently, the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) agency officials have introduced OMNY vending machines on Oct. 27 in six subway stations in Queens, Manhattan and the Bronx.

The six stations where at least one OMNY vending machine has been installed are: 86th Street and Lexington Avenue, Atlantic Ave-Barclays Center, Bowling Green, Fordham Rd. at the E 188 St./Grand Concourse entrance, Fordham Rd., and Junction Blvd. This is part of a pilot plan launched by the City of New York, along with the MTA, as they receive feedback from OMNY card users.

This is a major step for the MTA, as the machines will allow users to purchase and put cash onto their OMNY cards in subway stations for the first time since this tap-based system was introduced 4 years ago. OMNY cards currently sell for a limited- time deal of $1, valid for seven years after purchasing it. This is very helpful for many New Yorkers who do not have either smartphones or bank accounts. The MTA has noted that around 70% of commuters who pay full priced, $2.90 fare have switched to using OMNY. The OMNY machines are expected to be installed in all 472 subway stations across the five boroughs within the next year. These tappable cards mean that riders “can take advantage of OMNY’s benefits, such as the $34.00 rolling 7-day fare cap” as said in a statement by Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine.

This is a major advancement as OMNY will fully replace MetroCards as New Yorkers will have easier means to get onto a bus or train by simply tapping their card. A single tap means faster transactions at turnstiles and bus fare boxes reducing wait times. This is helpful during rush hour as buses and subway stations tend to get packed, allowing for a much smoother boarding process. The OMNY system is designed with fewer malfunctions and system outages in contrast to MetroCards making it more efficient to use.

Most importantly, it’s much more convenient as riders can skip going to a vending machine to add value and pay with their smart devices via digital wallets. In this digital age, it’s appropriate to pay public transportation fares digitally which is less stressful.