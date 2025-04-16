Marksman Oziyah Sellers Joins St. John’s

After losing freshman depth pieces Jaiden Glover and Khaman Maker to the transfer portal, Rick Pitino has added another dynamic guard to his offseason haul – this time, Oziyah Sellers is set to solidify the Johnnies’ backcourt, according to Jon Rothstein.

Sellers, Stanford’s second leading scorer at 13.7 points per game on 45% shooting from the field, comes to Queens for his senior year and immediately becomes the best shooter on the roster, an area in which the Johnnies struggled mightily in last season.

Hitting three-pointers at an over 40% clip in back-to-back seasons, Sellers’ long range shot is his most coveted skill and one that impressed his new Hall of Fame coach during his workout.

Really excited to have Oziyah Sellers in a Johnnies uniform. Worked him out and he put on a shooting performance. Great size and a tremendous work ethic . Pumped 💪🏼 — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) April 16, 2025

Sellers would fit perfectly next to fellow transfer Joson Sanon as the team’s pure shooting guard, or his shooting and scoring capabilities could be utilized off the bench as a spark plug and valuable sixth man.

For the defensive side of the court, the addition of another 6-foot-5 guard continues Pitino’s quest for a lineup full of players with length and range that makes defensive switches a simplicity.

Sellers is the first domino to fall after a loaded weekend that saw four highly touted transfer prospects visit St. John’s and his commitment may inspire other big names to join the program.