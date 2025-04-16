The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
Marksman Oziyah Sellers Joins St. John’s

Stanford’s standout guard will drastically improve the Johnnies’ biggest flaw.
Byline photo of James Williams
James Williams, Editor in ChiefApril 16, 2025
Photo Courtesy / ACC Digital Network

After losing freshman depth pieces Jaiden Glover and Khaman Maker to the transfer portal, Rick Pitino has added another dynamic guard to his offseason haul – this time, Oziyah Sellers is set to solidify the Johnnies’ backcourt, according to Jon Rothstein.

Sellers, Stanford’s second leading scorer at 13.7 points per game on 45% shooting from the field, comes to Queens for his senior year and immediately becomes the best shooter on the roster, an area in which the Johnnies struggled mightily in last season. 

Hitting three-pointers at an over 40% clip in back-to-back seasons, Sellers’ long range shot is his most coveted skill and one that impressed his new Hall of Fame coach during his workout.

Sellers would fit perfectly next to fellow transfer Joson Sanon as the team’s pure shooting guard, or his shooting and scoring capabilities could be utilized off the bench as a spark plug and valuable sixth man. 

For the defensive side of the court, the addition of another 6-foot-5 guard continues Pitino’s quest for a lineup full of players with length and range that makes defensive switches a simplicity. 

Sellers is the first domino to fall after a loaded weekend that saw four highly touted transfer prospects visit St. John’s and his commitment may inspire other big names to join the program. 

About the Contributor
James Williams
James Williams, Editor in Chief
James is a sophomore journalism student serving his first year as Editor in Chief. Outside of writing for The Torch, James can be found rooting for every Philadelphia sports team, watching a wide variety of shows and movies or listening to his favorite artists Beach House and Bob Dylan while on runs. James can be reached at [email protected]
