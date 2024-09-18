The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

“Memoir of a Sparklemuffin:” A Look into Suki Waterhouse’s Mind

Waterhouse takes control of her narrative in this new album.
Byline photo of Celina Mullady
Celina Mullady, Asst. Sports EditorSeptember 18, 2024
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Suki Waterhouse

Musician and actress Suki Waterhouse has returned to the music industry with the release of her sophomore album on Sept. 13th. The album “Memoir of a Sparklemuffin” is an 18-track narrative highlighting Waterhouse’s identity and personal growth, becoming her most vulnerable work yet. 

According to Waterhouse, the title of this second album, “Memoir of a Sparklemuffin,” is based on a rare Australian spider she came across late at night and decided they were more alike than different. In an interview with TODAY, Waterhouse explains that the spider appears harmless on first impression but not to take it for granted. She highlights that both she and the sparklemuffin are subjected to perceptions from the public that is different from who they really are. Waterhouse discusses this theme heavily throughout the album. 

When announcing the album on her TikTok, Waterhouse says she named the album in a “manic break” and now is stuck with the title. In the TikTok, she said, “I named my second album after an obscure australian spider during a manic episode so now i have to just be confident and chill about it.”

In the opening track, “Gateway Drug,” Waterhouse expresses the idea of the beginning stages of love. Waterhouse sings, “Come with me if you want, we could find what you’ve lost.” 

She then says, “Let me be your gateway drug.” Sonically, the track is unlike Waterhouse’s past sounds. The track begins with mellow vocals and haunting melodies that merge into a guitar-heavy second half. 

“Blackout Drunk,” released on Aug. 1, followed previous singles “OMG,” “My Fun” and “Faded.” The track has an upbeat sound, with a darker story told through the lyrics, following Waterhouse in a strenuous relationship. She voices her complaints about her partner and her confusion about still being with them. She sings, “You ruin every night, You always start the fight, Oh why do I say that I love you.” 

Waterhouse discusses her identity with the tracks “Model, Actress, Whatever” and “Nonchalant.” “Model, Actress, Whatever,” sees Waterhouse discussing her rise to fame, her confusion with her career and how she feels out of control over her image. 

She sings, “You can’t write the ending, it’s Hollywood pages. You tell them your story and they’ll make the changes.” Waterhouse seems to believe that her image is up to interpretation by the public and Hollywood. 

“Nonchalant” deals with Waterhouse’s identity on a smaller level, speaking about how she acts in daily life. “Sometimes I’m so damn nonchalant that I can’t get to what I want.”

“Memoir of a Sparklemuffin” is raw and candid, showing Waterhouse’s triumphs, defeats and her personal growth. Stylistically, the album has many different sounds, all blending to create a unique sound for the singer. 

Celina Mullady
Celina Mullady, Asst. Culture Editor
Celina is a junior history major with a minor in legal studies. Currently, in her second year with The Torch, she is serving as Assistant Culture Editor.
