Festive Fall Alternatives to the Classic Pumpkin Spice Latte

There is no denying that pumpkin spice lattes are everywhere during fall. Before the warm weather is even gone, coffee shops are promoting the aromatic drink. While pumpkin spice is a fall staple, it can be a little tiring to keep hearing about the flavor when there are so many other alternatives for fall drinks. There are many options to replace the famed drink. Here are some top contenders that could potentially reign supreme over pumpkin spice.

Lavender Oat Milk Latte

Immerse your senses in the tranquility of a lavender oat milk latte. This drink provides a harmonious blend of the delicate, floral essence of lavender coupled with the subtle flavor of oat milk. The drink brings the fragrance of pumpkin spice, while still soothing the soul with warmth. Adding lavender to a latte on a busy morning can be beneficial, as lavender contains stress-relieving properties.

London Fog Tea Latte

The London fog tea latte is a captivating fusion of earl grey tea, with notes of citrus bergamot. The addition of milk to this bold flavor creates a creamy and sweet taste, though consumers often enjoy it without as well. A hot London fog tea with a splash of whole milk and a few pumps of brown sugar is the perfect way to combat a cold and rainy autumn day.

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

This coffee drink brings the warmth that one needs as the seasons change. It combines espresso with steamed milk, brown sugar syrup and a sprinkle of cinnamon. It has sweetness and spice, reminiscent of freshly baked cinnamon rolls. If you are not a coffee lover, the order can be customized by removing the espresso for a more dessert-like drink.

Hazelnut Mocha

A hazelnut mocha is a nutty take on hot chocolate, consisting of espresso, mocha syrup and hazelnut syrup. The deep, bittersweet notes of chocolate pair perfectly with the toasty hazelnut essence, creating a harmonious and irresistible blend. Additionally, if someone’s not the biggest fan of the sometimes harsh flavor of espresso, the mocha and hazelnut flavors work well to mask this; this gives students the caffeine boost that is needed without the bitterness of standalone espresso.

Caramel Apple Latte

A caramel apple latte is like the sister drink to the pumpkin spice latte — but with more sweetness and less spice. The candied flavor of the caramel combines with the tanginess of apples to produce the nostalgic taste of a caramel-covered apple. If an added layer of spice is wanted, cinnamon syrup can be added to the single or double shot of espresso as the base of this drink.

While these are not the only drinks that can fend off the pumpkin spice addicts, they are some staples that can get students started on finding what seasonal drink they enjoy the most. Whether it’s a spice-infused blend or a sweet one, fall drinks — other than the pumpkin spice latte — can bring coziness and comfort to its drinkers.