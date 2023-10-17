Fall Recipes: How St. John’s Students Can Make the Most Out of the Season

Autumn is the perfect time to transition from outdoor barbeques to oven-baked goods. With temperatures dropping and leaves falling, there are quite a few recipes that students can enjoy while watching fall staples like “Gilmore Girls” or “Harry Potter.” Many fall recipes call for a kitchen, but some only call for a microwave. Here are four recipes that students can make to add to the warm, cozy fall environment.

Pumpkin Bread with Cream Cheese Frosting

This dish is one of the first things that comes to mind when thinking of the perfect fall breakfast or dessert. Its sweet yet savory flavor is paired with a silky cream cheese frosting. However, if you are not a fan of cream cheese frosting, you can still use this recipe to make delicious pumpkin bread.

Both the bread and the frosting need basic baking ingredients like flour, eggs and baking soda. The recipe only takes ten minutes of preparation, requiring minimal hassle. Once the frosting has been mixed well and the batter is in the pan, students have to wait 50 minutes for the perfect fall treat to come fresh out of the oven. If you are looking for another layer of flavor and texture, chocolate chips or walnuts can be added to the bread’s batter.

Trader Joe’s Microwavable Meals

Many students know that shopping at Trader Joe’s guarantees a shopping cart full of meals that can be microwaved at home. Many students who dorm on-campus may not feel like spending money on various cooking ingredients when a dining hall is only a short walk away. However, Trader Joe’s sells a variety of delicious microwavable meals, producing an avid following from people of all ages and going viral on social media platforms such as TikTok. Trader Joe’s items, specifically the butternut squash mac and cheese and their vegetarian-friendly harvest chili, are well-renowned and make a hearty meal in little time.

Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup

The grilled cheese and tomato soup combination is a classic meal for a busy student, as it only requires about thirty minutes of time. The soup can be homemade with fresh tomatoes, vegetable broth and herbs, or students can use Trader Joe’s Tomato and Roasted Red Pepper Soup to cut the time and labor in half. Its companion, the grilled cheese, can be made however you desire. All it takes is bread, cheese and butter to get the perfect crispy and gooey sandwich to dip in the soup. The best part is that the recipe makes about four servings that can be reheated throughout the week for a quick yet flavorful dinner!

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon rolls are a warm treat to carry you through Halloween and into the holiday season. They require time and dedication for the perfect stay-at-home dessert or a party favorite. The recipe calls for a little over two hours of work for both the rolls and the gooey icing on top. The creator of this recipe notes how it’s been a fan-favorite for over five years. Though they may be a labor of love, these cinnamon rolls go great with a glass of milk or a cup of tea.

By following this recipe from start to finish — and keeping in mind the helpful tips listed — anyone can make delicious cinnamon rolls for any and every occasion. As a student, though, not everyone has the time and energy to do this. Pillsbury offers dough that can be popped in the oven and made before you finish your favorite fall film. However you decide to make them, cinnamon rolls are a sure-fire way to win everyone over this season.