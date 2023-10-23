Tackling Registration: How to Create a Personal and Accommodating Schedule

As October is nearing an end, St. John’s students are required to choose their courses for the spring semester. Course offerings are posted on St. John’s University’s University Information System (UIS). This can be a daunting task — that is, to create your own schedule that accommodates your daily life. Often, the use of online schedule guides — including DegreeWorks and UIS — are confusing unless explained by a seasoned registrar.

The process, once understood, is still not made entirely simple. It requires sifting through various modes of courses based on level, subject and theme of the course. Even then, there are different dates, times, professors and sections of the courses that need to be deciphered prior to deciding a set schedule. Another added layer of complexity comes in when students are working either part-time or full-time jobs during the week.

“I find the registration process to be lengthy and tedious,” said junior Alianna Diaz. “I feel like it could be better explained how to navigate the registration process.”

Senior Ananda Lewis shared similar sentiments, especially after changing majors. “The registration process was pretty difficult compared to the block schedules I was used to within the Pharm D program. I wish the process was easier for both newly transferred students as well as incoming students in terms of formatting, priority numbers and advisor meetings.”

However, registering does not have to be anxiety-inducing and overwhelming. Here are several tactics that students can apply to the process of creating next semester’s schedule.

Take Advantage of the Available Resources

Taking advantage of the resources that SJU provides is not limited to speaking with an academic advisor; students can ask for scheduling guidance from a professor, a dean or even older classmates.

Additionally, the online source of Rate My Professor is a beneficial way that students can read reviews from various students of all years about a certain professor. If a current student is unsure about a professor but interested in the subject being taught, Rate My Professor is an essential source that provides insight on both the course content as well as the expectations, the pacing and the professor’s style of teaching. However, it is important to recognize that the use of RMP is entirely subjective, and it shouldn’t be taken at face value.

For students who are more willing to take on the task of registration by themselves, the process can be aided heavily by the academic plan that Degree Works offers. “I mostly do [registration] by myself with no guidance because — through trial and error — I get a better understanding of how the course system operates,” Lewis said. “I like using Degree Works because I have a layout of the remaining courses necessary for me to complete to fulfill my degree.”

Know Your Availability — Or At Least Try To

Too often, students are stretched thin, causing an accidental overlap of work, class, events, extracurriculars or meetings. These other responsibilities can make scheduling classes all the more confusing. Students should try to obtain a rough weekly or monthly schedule for the next semester from their job — if they have one — so as to form a class schedule that lies within the dates and times that students are available.

If students don’t work, there is no doubt they have other requirements to attend to, like sports, clubs and other extracurricular organizations. To ensure next semester’s schedule does not conflict with these extracurriculars, students can reach out to their coaches or club organizers. In doing so, the student can make their supervisors aware that their availability will depend on school.

Senior Gianna Colao acts as a member of the Alpha Sigma Alpha (ASA) sorority: “As a member of ASA, the E-board is pretty flexible with my schedule. They allow us to submit excuses for events if we have class or work during it.”

Additionally, many clubs and organizations hold meetings during common hour on Mondays and Thursdays. “I am involved with multiple extracurriculars across campus, and many of the meetings occur during common hour when students do not have classes,” said Diaz. “I like when clubs do this because the leaders are making sure that members are able to make the meetings and be part of the organization.”

Balance Your Classes

Especially in the earlier years of college, there are many course requirements; the list of classes needed to be completed prior to graduating is extensive. This can be intimidating to narrow down what 4 to 6 classes a student should take each semester.

One way in which students can maintain balance in their schedule is to choose a few classes that interest you, and then tackle the ones that are required but that are not so interesting. This way, not all of the classes a student takes will produce a feeling of dread or boredom.

“I try to prioritize certain tasks and classes that I know I am able to complete and work through,” said Diaz. Additionally, Diaz noted that when she has trouble with a class, she seeks support to ensure her hard work is distributed evenly across all five of her semester courses.

“I want to put my best foot forward, and that starts with making sure I am spreading my focus on all my classes evenly so that I do not excel in one and do poorly in another.”

Schedule Time for Yourself

Scheduling time for yourself is the most crucial element to take into account. Students’ brains, social battery and physical health need the opportunity to be replenished as to maintain progress and production throughout the semester.

It can be easy to want to pile on many classes, but it is imperative to know that all work and requirements will get done with time. “I definitely feel as if I was biting off more than I can chew in my first few semesters of college,” said Lewis, a recent transfer to biology from Pharm D. “It’s an intimidating program, and I enjoyed biology much more.”

Taking four to six credits per semester will keep students of all majors on the right track to graduate on time; there is no need to cram seven classes into one semester. Use that extra time to rejuvenate your mind and body.

“I think that taking time for myself is what really got me through those first semesters,” Lewis said. “I really try to make sure to do what works best for me in terms of creating gaps in my schedule to work in some me-time.”

Though registering for next semester is a prospect that instills anxiety and stress into students, it does not have to. The process itself is relatively complex, but with the right guidance, and with the knowledge of your availability, students will be able to expertly create an accommodating schedule.