Red Storm Basketball Hosts 13th Annual Dribble for Victory Event

The St. John’s Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams hosted their 13th annual Dribble for Victory over Cancer event on Sept. 23 in conjunction with University Service Day. The event, usually done as a walk around the Queens campus, was held inside Taffner Field House due to inclement weather.

Dribble for Victory, formally known as Dribble for a Cure, works with the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation (PCRF) and the V Foundation for Cancer Research to help end childhood cancer. All proceeds from the event support the work of Dr. Mitchell Cairo — the chief of pediatric hematology, oncology and stem cell transplantation at New York Medical College. Dr. Cairo spoke to the crowd about his work and impact on the foundations to open up the morning’s events.

“Supporting Pediatric cancer research, in my opinion, is one of the utmost public service things that you can do in life,” Dr. Cairo said.

The impact of donations and service events held by PCRF have changed the trajectory of cancer research and service. When Dr. Cairo began his work with pediatric cancer only 20% of patients were survivors. Now, through the efforts of PCRF and other organizations like it, 85% of patients survive.

Since 2011, St. John’s has collectively raised over $1 million for pediatric cancer research. St. John’s raised over $60,000 at this year’s event towards PCRF and the V Foundation.

Former St. John’s head coach and cancer survivor Steve Lavin helped to initially bring the event to St. John’s, which started at UCLA. Many participants remember his substantial impact on the event and continue to come back to St. John’s to continue to help what he started at the school.

“I just remember the events with Steve Lavin and he was a very dynamic guy all the time. It was great hanging out with him and the team, and how he got [my] girls into it,” St. John’s alumni Larry Kovacs said in an interview with The Torch.

Women’s Basketball head coach Joe Tartamella has been involved with Dribble for Victory since it was brought to St. John’s over a decade ago. In his opening speech, he welcomed up to the podium with him a 10-year-old boy named King who has been battling cancer since he was five.

“He is living proof of why this event is so important,” Tartamella said to the crowd. “I’ve talked to his parents about the joy they have from seeing people here and at other events and it’s so important no matter how much you give or how much you are touched by this.”

The final speaker of the morning was newly recruited sophomore forward RJ Luis of the Men’s Basketball team. In his brief speech, he thanked attendees for their support and mentioned the impact of cancer on his own life as he lost both his grandfather and aunt to the disease.

After the opening announcements by Dr. Cairo, Tartamella, Luis and St. John’s President Brian Shanley, all participants were encouraged to join the basketball teams as they dribbled around Taffner.

The cheer and dance team, who both come to the event each year to cheer on the participants and players lined the court as the band played rally songs and traditional Red Storm anthems.

Some Red Storm athletes have been participating in this event for many years, either by dribbling with the participants around campus, or by cheering everyone on from the sidelines. Before the opening speeches began the Women’s and Men’s Basketball team took time to play games with the kids and also learn a dance and cheer from the teams. The impact of helping in this event works to help their approach towards the season as a whole.

“It just reminds us that it’s more than just basketball. There’s a lot of people in the community, especially with the kids who are here, that look up to us,” sophomore forward Jillian Archer said. “It just reminds us to go hard every single day.” This was her second year involved with the Dribble for Victory Event.

The Red Storm will continue aiding in the fight against cancer at the Men’s Basketball teams exhibition game against Rutgers on Oct. 21. The game will be benefiting the Dick Vitale Pediatric Cancer Research Fund as part of the V Foundation and all proceeds from the matchup will go directly towards cancer research.