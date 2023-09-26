The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch

Menu

St. John’s Recognized in U.S. News and World Report Rankings

SJU tops in social mobility and undergraduate business programs.
Olivia Seaman, Managing EditorSeptember 26, 2023
Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan

U.S. News and World Report released their 2024 “Best Colleges” rankings Sept. 18, with St. John’s University earning an overall position of 163rd out of 439 participating institutions. The University was recognized for social mobility, business programs, insurance programs and veteran-friendly schools.

In last year’s rankings, the University placed 166th overall — up three spots and up from a 170th ranking in 2020. These numbers were calculated from University-provided data in Summer 2023. 

The University ranked 42nd in social mobility, recognizing the institution for “enrolling and graduating large proportions of disadvantaged students awarded with Pell Grants,” according to U.S. News and World Report. To calculate this ranking, U.S. News looks at the University’s Pell graduation rates and Pell graduation performance. In 2023, St. John’s was ranked 41st. The University is currently tied with Rutgers University-New Brunswick and Aurora University in Illinois.

The Maurice R. Greenberg School for Risk Management, Insurance and Actuarial Science ranked ninth in the nation, dropping down two spots from last year’s rankings. 

The Peter J. Tobin College of Business ranked 135th, rising 29 spots from last year’s 164 in the report’s “Best Undergraduate Business Program” accolade. Tobin’s part-time Master of Business Administration (MBA) program ranks 68th. 

St. John’s also ranked 113th among the best schools for veterans and active-duty military members. The University prides itself in “working with military students and veterans to ensure awareness of the VA education benefit program(s),” according to their website. 

Rankings are decided through 19 “measures of academic quality,” including graduation rates, first-year retention rates and graduation rate performance. These measures are “compared with the mean and standard deviation of other schools to create a normalized report,” according to U.S. News. 

The establishment made changes from last year’s calculations, removing factors such as “alumni giving, class size, high school class standing, the proportion of instructional faculty with terminal degrees and the proportion of graduates who borrowed federal loans,” to focus more on outcomes. 

View St. John’s University’s 2024 full U.S. News and World Report rankings here.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Olivia Seaman, Managing Editor
Olivia is a junior journalism student serving her second year as Managing Editor. Outside of The Torch, she is a student ambassador and an Undergraduate Writing Consultant at the University Writing Center. You can find her with a matcha latte in hand, listening to SZA and watching St. John's basketball. Olivia can be reached at [email protected]

Comments (0)

We love comments and feedback, but we ask that you please be respectful in your responses.
All The Torch Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *