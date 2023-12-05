The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch

Menu

Center for Health Sciences to Include Simulators, Gathering Area and More

St. John’s University President Rev. Brian Shanley shares the progress of the new building.
Dea Hoxha, Editor-in-Chief December 5, 2023
The Health Science Center has a Fall 2024 anticipated completion date.
Torch Photo / Dea Hoxha

The initial opening date of the new Center for Health Sciences on St. John’s University’s Queens campus remains the same. In an interview with The Torch, St. John’s President Rev. Brian Shanley shares his excitement for the new building after taking a tour as the construction continues.

“We’re hoping to get a certificate of occupancy in June [2024],” Shanley said, hoping to prepare the building during Summer 2024 so that it is ready for operations to begin the following Fall semester.

The construction of the Center for Health Sciences, set to open in Fall 2024, was first announced in 2021 and will replace what used to be St. Vincent’s Hall. According to the March 2021 press release, the building is set to cost $78 million. The New York State Higher Education Capital Matching Grant (HECap) funded the University with $5 million to aid the construction of the new building.

As construction continues and the opening date nears, Shanley describes the space to also be a good “gathering space” for students, with a porch placed facing the Residence Village. “It’s going to look beautiful.”

The 70,000 square foot space is set to host classrooms and laboratories. The building is tailored to host nursing students and physician assistant students. To accompany the programs, the new center will be equipped with simulation labs.

“I think it’s going to change people’s experience on campus,” Shanley said.

The Health Science Center will replace what once was St. Vincent’s Hall.
Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan

Nursing was first introduced as a program at St. John’s in 2022, with the first cohort of students joining this semester. 

Many buildings on campus date back decades. Shanley reflected on the fact that the building will highlight the developments Queens campus has seen. “It’s also going to be a reminder when you walk across to St. Albert’s, that looks like 1958, and then you’re going to be in 2024.”

With the infrastructural addition to the campus, the question as to whether Queens campus will see an increased number of students arises. As the University’s Staten Island campus closes in Spring 2024, Queens is expected to see a higher volume of students already. But Shanley reflects on how this is something St. John’s has the capacity for. 

“We would love to have more students on campus,” he told The Torch. “We have the capacity to have more students here. And hopefully this will help us attract more students. And we’ve done some major tweaks to how we recruit students.”

Not only does Shanley believe the campus has the capacity for students, but also hopes to see an increased number of students on campus as the University depends on tuition revenue. 

“It’s the one thing that I probably worried about the most, because the major source of our income is tuition revenue. So, the more students the better. We’ve got room for it.”
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Dea Hoxha, Editor-in-Chief
Dea is a junior journalism student currently serving as Editor-in-Chief. In 2022, she served as the News Editor of The Torch. As Editor-in-Chief, Dea is excited to expand The Torch’s presence throughout the St. John’s community. When she isn’t writing, you can find her going on a coffee run while listening to Taylor Swift or Harry Styles.  Dea can be reached at [email protected]

Comments (0)

We love comments and feedback, but we ask that you please be respectful in your responses.
All The Torch Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *