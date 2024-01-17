Century Hall to be Immediately Renamed Janetschek Hall

In a statement emailed to all St. John’s University students on Jan. 17, University President Rev. Brian Shanley announced that Century Hall will be immediately renamed Janetschek Hall. The change was enacted through a gift from Board of Trustees chair William (Bill) J. Janetschek in honor of his brother Robert Janetschek. The residence hall’s exterior has promptly been changed.

According to the statement, Robert Janetschek “earned his master of science degree in 1985 from the College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions (now the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences), is a seasoned professional in the clinical laboratory field with more than 40 years of expertise.” He currently serves as the Director of Business Development at Verichem Laboratories Inc.

Century Hall was among the Queens campus’s three inaugural residence halls opened in 1999, along with Millennium Hall (now John Cardinal O’Connor Hall) and Hillcrest Hall (now Helen and Hugh L. Carey Hall). It currently houses sophomores and offers single, double and triple rooms in suite-style housing.

In the statement, Shanley applauds Bill Janetschek’s “unwavering commitment to St. John’s and our students by his work as a trustee and through his generous philanthropic support for endowed and expendable scholarships and the Men’s Basketball program.”

A formal ceremony will take place in the spring, the statement says.