The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch

Menu

Century Hall to be Immediately Renamed Janetschek Hall

The change marks the first for the building since its opening in 1999.
Olivia Seaman, Managing EditorJanuary 17, 2024
The new exterior of Janetshek Hall, formerly Century Hall.
Torch Photo / Olivia Seaman

In a statement emailed to all St. John’s University students on Jan. 17, University President Rev. Brian Shanley announced that Century Hall will be immediately renamed Janetschek Hall. The change was enacted through a gift from Board of Trustees chair William (Bill) J. Janetschek in honor of his brother Robert Janetschek. The residence hall’s exterior has promptly been changed.

According to the statement, Robert Janetschek “earned his master of science degree in 1985 from the College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions (now the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences), is a seasoned professional in the clinical laboratory field with more than 40 years of expertise.” He currently serves as the Director of Business Development at Verichem Laboratories Inc. 

Century Hall was among the Queens campus’s three inaugural residence halls opened in 1999, along with Millennium Hall (now John Cardinal O’Connor Hall) and Hillcrest Hall (now Helen and Hugh L. Carey Hall). It currently houses sophomores and offers single, double and triple rooms in suite-style housing. 

In the statement, Shanley applauds Bill Janetschek’s “unwavering commitment to St. John’s and our students by his work as a trustee and through his generous philanthropic support for endowed and expendable scholarships and the Men’s Basketball program.” 

A formal ceremony will take place in the spring, the statement says.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
The Health Science Center has a Fall 2024 anticipated completion date. Torch Photo / Dea Hoxha
Center for Health Sciences to Include Simulators, Gathering Area and More
Torch Photo / Olivia Rainson
St. John’s Annual Winter Carnival Returns for its 32nd Year
Torch Photos / Sara Kiernan Torch Design / Olivia Seaman
University President Responds to On-Campus Incidents Surrounding Israel-Hamas Conflict
Torch Design / Megan Chapman
St. John’s President Shanley Teases London Study Abroad Campus
Torch Photo / Dea Hoxha
St. John’s University’s 2023 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report
Torch Photo / Olivia Seaman
Flyer of Hamas Hostage Placed Outside Muslim Prayer Room Under Review By St. John's University
About the Contributor
Olivia Seaman, Managing Editor
Olivia is a junior journalism student serving her second year as Managing Editor. Outside of The Torch, she is a student ambassador and an Undergraduate Writing Consultant at the University Writing Center. You can find her with a matcha latte in hand, listening to SZA and watching St. John's basketball. Olivia can be reached at [email protected]

Comments (0)

We love comments and feedback, but we ask that you please be respectful in your responses.
All The Torch Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *