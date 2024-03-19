The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch

SJU Welcomes Back Alumna For Her Debut Novel, “Homebodies”

“I didn’t want to write a social justice thinker – I just wanted to write about a normal black girl.”
Elizabeth Kaufmann, Opinion Editor and Human Resources ManagerMarch 19, 2024
Torch Photo / Elizabeth Kaufmann

St. John’s University welcomed back alumna author Tembe Denton-Hurst for a reading of her debut novel “Homebodies” on March 18 in the D’Angelo Center. The event was sponsored by the University Writing Center, the LGBTQ+ Center and the University’s English Department. 

Denton-Hurst — staff writer at The Strategist under New York Magazine — narrated excerpts and answered questions from the students and faculty in attendance. The conversation traversed Denton-Hurst’s inspiration, her writing style and the process of how “Homebodies” came to be.

Emerging as a pandemic project, the novel explores the experiences of main character, Mickey, who is fired from her media job where she wrote beauty articles for a fizzling-out magazine. Knowing her firing was because of a racist, self-centered CEO, Mickey writes a letter detailing her experiences at her former publication. It goes viral, and Mickey learns to navigate what exactly that means for the trajectory of her life. 

“What happened to Mickey was very similar to what happened to me,” Denton-Hurst explained as she went into details of her own unjust firing early on in her career. Plus, how unjust the entire media industry as a whole has become, now that inflation has made a living wage impossible and the elite are taking over, backed by rich spouses.

Simultaneously in “Homebodies,” Mickey and her partner, Lex, start the book discussing marriage, detailing through warm language the intertwined life these women have built together. Life takes a hold of them both and the two learn what it means to find themselves as separate entities. 

Mickey and Lex’s relationship is one part to the web Denton-Hurst weaves of who Mickey is. The author notes that the pair’s dynamic “wasn’t ground breaking, but I knew it was nothing like what I’ve read,” bringing up how there’s a place for queer-oriented narratives, but Denton-Hurst didn’t think it was hers. 

Taking great interest in the “interplay of identity,” Denton-Hurst discussed how through “Homebodies” she sought to explore the existence of a black woman not striving for excellence, one who’s in a way mediocre and just overall normal. 

Denton-Hurst says, “I’m not trying to make a point but more so show how the socio-political circumstances are making [Mickey] into this person.” Mickey’s race, sexuality, residence, job and job status are all factors in her existence, labels that are easily changed and redefined, as readers see throughout the novel. 

A deep dive on love, loss, rebuilding and healing, Denton-Hurst gave insight as to how she found the courage to put this story to life. “I doubt myself [as a writer] everyday, but I was like ‘what’s the worst that can happen?’”

“Writing was never easy, but it felt imperative to me. I was going to try.” 

Denton-Hurst goes at length to thank those who were a part of this journey across her Instagram page and in the book itself. Gratitude overflowing, Denton-Hurst is a symbol of what it means to mean it. “Homebodies” embodies this just as much as she does.
View Comments (1)
More to Discover
More in News
Torch Photo / Dea Hoxha
A Look Into St. Vincent Health Sciences Center Ahead of Fall 2024 Opening
Shanleys plans included the renovations of Taffner Field House. Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan
St. John's University President Unveils Plans for New Basketball and Campus Recreation Facilities
(from left to right): Christine Persichette, Michelle Powers and Alicia Venter spoke to students at “The Journalist Forum on Jan. 25.
CCPS’s “The Journalist Series” Gives Students a Look into Catholic Journalism
The new exterior of Janetshek Hall, formerly Century Hall. Torch Photo / Olivia Seaman
Century Hall to be Immediately Renamed Janetschek Hall
The Health Science Center has a Fall 2024 anticipated completion date. Torch Photo / Dea Hoxha
Center for Health Sciences to Include Simulators, Gathering Area and More
Torch Photo / Olivia Rainson
St. John’s Annual Winter Carnival Returns for its 32nd Year
About the Contributor
Elizabeth Kaufmann, Opinion Editor & Human Resources Manager
Liz is a senior English major serving as the Human Resources Manager. Having been with The Torch since the start of her freshman year, Liz has held multiple positions within the publication and has loved every second of it. Being from Long Island, Liz commutes to the Queens campus. Liz self identifies as a reader, a writer, a coffee enthusiast and a specialist in long walks.  Liz can be reached at [email protected]

© 2024 The Torch, all rights reserved. • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (1)

We love comments and feedback, but we ask that you please be respectful in your responses.
All The Torch Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • Q

    QMar 19, 2024 at 2:11 pm

    Amazing story!

    Reply
    https://www.torchonline.com/news/2024/03/19/sju-welcomes-back-alumna-for-her-debut-novel-homebodies/#comment-201233