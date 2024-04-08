St. John’s University Students Celebrate the Solar Eclipse

April 8, 2024 marks the first total solar eclipse in the continental U.S. in seven years, with the last occurring on Aug. 21. It will be another 20 years until the next eclipse in 2044.

A solar eclipse occurs when the sun, moon and earth are aligned, or in syzygy, and the moon casts a shadow on the Earth. If you’re in the dark part of the shadow, the umbra, you will see a total eclipse. However, if you’re in the light part, the penumbra, you’ll see a partial eclipse. Everyone in the continental U.S. will see at least a partial eclipse.

In Queens, the eclipse occurred from 2:51 p.m. to 4:36 p.m. with peak visibility at 3:25 p.m., with up to 90.9 percent totality. To safely view the eclipse, viewers are advised to wear specific glasses to block out any harmful light that harms the retina.

St. John’s University students on the Queens campus anxiously awaited this phenomenon while gathered on the Great Lawn, and The Torch asked them what they thought about this experience.

“We’re getting 90 percent coverage, which is wild,” said junior Jillian Schneider. “That hasn’t happened, at least in our lifetime.”

People often believe that solar eclipses can affect astrological signs. Freshman Samantha Agoursalidis shared her knowledge about eclipses and the effect she believes they can have astrological.

“I know it’s in Aries because I’m an Aries and it’s been messing with me,” she continued. “I think the next one isn’t until 2040, so it’s pretty cool that it’s happening right now.”

It’s believed that the signs Aries, Libra, Capricorn and Cancer will be most affected due to their placements. Whether this phenomenon brings change into people’s lives or not is debatable, but many people do believe that the eclipse is a time for introspection and new beginnings.

For others, the solar eclipse serves as a basis for conspiracy. From government plans, total inevitable darkness and the end of the world, the internet has run wild with theories surrounding the eclipse.

St. John’s junior TJ Hourigan is not convinced, stating, “I’m here to experience it all! If the world ends, it ends, but I’m still doing my work because I’m expecting to go to class tomorrow.”

Visibility differed all over New York and the path of totality spanned 124 miles across 29 counties. Niagara Falls was one of various state parks that opened their campgrounds for the eclipse since it lands right in the path of totality.

Cities like Syracuse and Rochester generated revenue from tourists hoping to catch the best view of the eclipse. Hotels were fully booked and many charged three times their usual rate.

Encouraging visitors to “Come for the Eclipse, Stay for New York,” many New York state officials urged tourists to extend their stay to avoid traffic and mayhem following the eclipse.

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, St. John’s students made sure to get out and experience one of nature’s most unique phenomenons.