St. John’s University Students Celebrate the Solar Eclipse

Students packed the Great Lawn to experience this year’s solar eclipse.
Olivia Rainson, Features Editor & Social Media Manager April 8, 2024
SJU students gathered on the Great Lawn to watch the solar eclipse.
Torch Photo / Olivia Rainson

April 8, 2024 marks the first total solar eclipse in the continental U.S. in seven years, with the last occurring on Aug. 21. It will be another 20 years until the next eclipse in 2044. 

A solar eclipse occurs when the sun, moon and earth are aligned, or in syzygy, and the moon casts a shadow on the Earth. If you’re in the dark part of the shadow, the umbra, you will see a total eclipse. However, if you’re in the light part, the penumbra, you’ll see a partial eclipse. Everyone in the continental U.S. will see at least a partial eclipse. 

In Queens, the eclipse occurred from 2:51 p.m. to 4:36 p.m. with peak visibility at 3:25 p.m., with up to 90.9 percent totality. To safely view the eclipse, viewers are advised to wear specific glasses to block out any harmful light that harms the retina. 

St. John’s University students on the Queens campus anxiously awaited this phenomenon while gathered on the Great Lawn, and The Torch asked them what they thought about this experience.

“We’re getting 90 percent coverage, which is wild,” said junior Jillian Schneider. “That hasn’t happened, at least in our lifetime.”

People often believe that solar eclipses can affect astrological signs. Freshman Samantha Agoursalidis shared her knowledge about eclipses and the effect she believes they can have astrological.

@sju_torch We spoke to #stjohnsuniversity students about the #solar #eclipse. Heres what they had to say🔥 #thetorch ♬ original sound – The Torch

“I know it’s in Aries because I’m an Aries and it’s been messing with me,” she continued. “I think the next one isn’t until 2040, so it’s pretty cool that it’s happening right now.” 

It’s believed that the signs Aries, Libra, Capricorn and Cancer will be most affected due to their placements. Whether this phenomenon brings change into people’s lives or not is debatable, but many people do believe that the eclipse is a time for introspection and new beginnings. 

For others, the solar eclipse serves as a basis for conspiracy. From government plans, total inevitable darkness and the end of the world, the internet has run wild with theories surrounding the eclipse. 

St. John’s junior TJ Hourigan is not convinced, stating, “I’m here to experience it all! If the world ends, it ends, but I’m still doing my work because I’m expecting to go to class tomorrow.” 

Visibility differed all over New York and the path of totality spanned 124 miles across 29 counties. Niagara Falls was one of various state parks that opened their campgrounds for the eclipse since it lands right in the path of totality. 

Cities like Syracuse and Rochester generated revenue from tourists hoping to catch the best view of the eclipse. Hotels were fully booked and many charged three times their usual rate.

Encouraging visitors to “Come for the Eclipse, Stay for New York,” many New York state officials urged tourists to extend their stay to avoid traffic and mayhem following the eclipse.

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, St. John’s students made sure to get out and experience one of nature’s most unique phenomenons.

Photo Courtesy / ICON and STARS Campaigns
Photo Courtesy / Student Government Inc.
(Left to right) Sarah Alice Liddy, Autumn Hill, Pamela Valdez and Kaiya Williams. Photo Courtesy / Isabella Cautero
Torch Photo / Elizabeth Kaufmann
Torch Photo / Dea Hoxha
Shanleys plans included the renovations of Taffner Field House. Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan
About the Contributor
Olivia Rainson, Social Media Manager & Asst. Features Editor
Olivia Rainson is a junior English major and creative writing minor serving as the Social Media Manager. She also works at the University Writing Center and is on the editorial board of the Intersections Literary Magazine. Olivia has been with the Torch since the beginning of her sophomore year, and when she isn’t writing, you can find her reading with an iced coffee. Olivia can be reached at [email protected]  
