The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch

Second Half Collapse vs. Seton Hall Leaves St. John’s Searching For Answers

It felt like ‘Groundhog Day’ at UBS Arena.
Kyler Fox, Asst. Sports EditorFebruary 19, 2024
Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan

Insanity (noun): Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. 

Albert Einstein’s famous definition of the term is the perfect way to describe the 2023-24 St. John’s men’s basketball team. 

In their last four losses, head coach Rick Pitino and company led after the first half, just to falter in the second. Sunday night’s 68-62 loss to Seton Hall offered much of the same.

Dominating the opening stretch, St. John’s outclassed the visitors in every facet. They were visibly tougher than Seton Hall, driving Pirates’ head coach Shaheen Holloway to commit a technical foul late in the period. This incident sparked fires inside Al-Amir Dawes (19 pts., 3 rebs.) and Kadary Richmond (18 pts., 11 rebs.), completely swinging the momentum in Seton Hall’s favor. 

The Red Storm headed into the break leading 41-29, thanks to near perfect first half efforts from Joel Soriano (13 pts., 12 rebs.), Daniss Jenkins (17 pts., 6 assts.) and Jordan Dingle (9 pts., 3 rebs.). The trio combined for 28 points, nearly outscoring the Pirates themselves. 

Surely, they couldn’t blow another big halftime lead, could they?

Of course they could. 

After possibly their most complete display of the season, St. John’s opened the second half scoring only four points in 11:27 of play. A Sean Conway triple and RJ Luis Jr. free throw was all the Red Storm could muster, opening the door for a Seton Hall comeback. The Pirates took this opportunity and ran with it, orchestrating an 18-4 run and claiming the lead. 

Despite multiple attempts to rediscover their first half selves, St. John’s once again came up just short. After squandering multiple leads over some of the Big East’s top contenders, the Red Storm’s hall-of-fame coach now finds himself in unfamiliar territory. 

“If I said I was disappointed, that would be the understatement of the year,” Pitino announced. “Our toughness is just something I’ve never witnessed in all my years of coaching. I’ve always enjoyed the first year. I’m not going to lie to you, this [has been] the most unenjoyable experience in my lifetime.” 

Of all of Pitino’s gripes, he was most displeased with his team’s lack of lateral quickness.

“It’s really, really difficult if you can’t move your feet and guard people laterally without fouling. You’re not going to win a whole lot of games.”

With a NCAA Tournament berth nearly out of reach, the 71-year-old is approaching the remainder of the season “one game at a time.”

The now scrambling Johnnies head to our nation’s capital on Feb. 21 to take on Georgetown (8-14) in their first meeting of the season. In what would have been considered a potential easy victory just a few weeks ago, St. John’s now faces heavy pressure against first-year head coach Ed Cooley and the Hoyas.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Senior guard BerNyah Mayo finished the Feb. 16 game with 16 points. Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan
St. John’s Women Suffer Significant Loss Against No. 20 Creighton, 51-71
Senior guard Unique Drake put up 26 points against the Pirates. Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan
Local Rivalry Ends in St. John’s Win Against Seton Hall
Sophomore Zuby Ejiofor contributed five points, seven rebounds and shot 40% from the field vs. Marquette. Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan
St. John’s Falls to Marquette, Drop to Seventh in Big East
Torch Design / Megan Chapman
St. John’s Sound Off: DePaul
Graduate guard Jordan Dingle tallied 14 points and four assts vs. DePaul. Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan
St. John’s Set Program Record in Lopsided Victory Over DePaul
Graduate guard Daniss Jenkins had 19 points and six assists against the Huskies. Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan
Second Half Collapse Dooms St. John’s as Red Storm Fall to No. 1 UConn
About the Contributor
Kyler Fox, Asst. Sports Editor
Kyler is a junior journalism student serving as an Assistant Sports Editor. Outside of The Torch, Kyler is a contributor for both A Daly Dose of Hoops and Last Word on Sports. When he isn’t writing, you can either find him keeping up with his favorite sports teams or checking out the latest sneaker drops.
© 2024 The Torch, all rights reserved. • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

We love comments and feedback, but we ask that you please be respectful in your responses.
All The Torch Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *