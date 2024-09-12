Big East Conference Releases St. John’s Men’s Basketball Schedule

The Big East Conference released their 2024-25 Men’s Basketball schedule Thursday afternoon, including each matchup for the St. John’s Men’s Basketball team.

The Red Storm will play nine non-conference games before their Big East opener against DePaul at Carnesecca Arena on Dec. 17. They will play seven of their 10 home games at Madison Square Garden, notably a rematch against reigning National Champion UConn on Feb. 23.

Rick Pitino will enter his second season as head coach of the Red Storm, coming off of a 20-win season in his first year. The biggest non-conference game for the Johnnies will be on Nov. 17 against the reigning Mountain West tournament champion New Mexico — led by his son Richard Pitino. The Pitino-family match-up will be held in Madison Square Garden and benefit the Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation.

St. John’s looks to make a statement after their late-season surge in 2023-24 saw them come up just short of an NCAA Tournament bid. Two weeks after the annual Continental Tire Baha Mar Championship in the Bahamas, they will face off against Kansas State in the BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle on Dec. 7.

New St. John’s guard Kadary Richmond will make his first appearance against his former team, and the defending NIT Champions, Seton Hall on Jan. 18. The game will serve as the rematch of 2024’s Big East Tournament Quarterfinals in which St. John’s clinched their first semi-final appearance since 2000.

St. John’s Big East Conference Schedule:

Depaul University on Dec. 17*

Providence College on Dec. 20

Creighton University on Dec. 31

Butler University on Jan. 4*

Xavier University on Jan. 8

Villanova University on Jan. 11**

Georgetown University on Jan. 14**

Seton Hall University on Jan. 18

Xavier University on Jan. 22**

Georgetown University on Jan. 28

Providence College on Feb. 1**

Marquette University on Feb. 4**

University of Connecticut on Feb. 7

Villanova University on Feb. 12

Creighton University on Feb. 16**

DePaul University on Feb. 19

University of Connecticut on Feb. 23**

Butler University on Feb. 26

Seton Hall University on March 1**

Marquette University on March 8

*Home Games

** MSG Games