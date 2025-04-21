The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

Ian Jackson is the Scorer St. John’s Needed

The Bronx native’s transfer to St. John’s is Rick Pitino’s most valuable acquisition this offseason.
Byline photo of James Williams
James Williams, Editor in ChiefApril 21, 2025
Torch Design / Megan Chapman

Former five star recruit and potential NBA Draft prospect Ian Jackson is the second-consecutive ACC transfer that has committed to St. John’s, joining Oziyah Sellers for the 2025-2026 campaign, according to Jon Rothstein.

During his freshman season at North Carolina, Jackson averaged 11.9 points per game on 40% shooting from the field while making an efficient 39.5% of three-pointers. Despite these solid scoring numbers, Jackson’s lone year as a Tar Heel was plagued with inconsistencies as his playing time was slashed in the final month of the season and the NCAA Tournament.

But for a dominant stretch in the beginning of the new year, Jackson showed his scoring potential as he recorded 18 points in seven straight games, including a 27 point, six rebound performance against Notre Dame on Jan. 4.

Showcases like this showed Jackson’s ability to score from anywhere on the court and with his superb athleticism and 6-foot-5 frame, he is the perfect ancillary scoring option next to Bryce Hopkins and Zuby Ejiofor.

About the Contributor
James Williams
James Williams, Editor in Chief
James is a sophomore journalism student serving his first year as Editor in Chief. Outside of writing for The Torch, James can be found rooting for every Philadelphia sports team, watching a wide variety of shows and movies or listening to his favorite artists Beach House and Bob Dylan while on runs. James can be reached at [email protected]
