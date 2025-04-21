Ian Jackson is the Scorer St. John’s Needed

Former five star recruit and potential NBA Draft prospect Ian Jackson is the second-consecutive ACC transfer that has committed to St. John’s, joining Oziyah Sellers for the 2025-2026 campaign, according to Jon Rothstein.

During his freshman season at North Carolina, Jackson averaged 11.9 points per game on 40% shooting from the field while making an efficient 39.5% of three-pointers. Despite these solid scoring numbers, Jackson’s lone year as a Tar Heel was plagued with inconsistencies as his playing time was slashed in the final month of the season and the NCAA Tournament.

But for a dominant stretch in the beginning of the new year, Jackson showed his scoring potential as he recorded 18 points in seven straight games, including a 27 point, six rebound performance against Notre Dame on Jan. 4.

Ian Jackson’s career day powered @UNC_Basketball past Notre Dame on the road 🔥 27 PTS | 11-18 FG pic.twitter.com/xe0tg6RFcz — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 4, 2025

Showcases like this showed Jackson’s ability to score from anywhere on the court and with his superb athleticism and 6-foot-5 frame, he is the perfect ancillary scoring option next to Bryce Hopkins and Zuby Ejiofor.