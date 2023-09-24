Olivia Rodrigo Shamelessly Spills Her “Guts” Out In New Album.

If you sang your heart out to the many melodies about heartbreak from Olivia Rodrigo’s hit debut album “SOUR,” now is your chance to shamelessly spill your guts out alongside the artist with her sophomore album “GUTS.” Released on Sept. 8, the album fiercely acknowledges the rawness of thinking with your heart instead of your head.

Highlighting the anxieties of expectations caused by her age, gender and place in society, Rodrigo stands out as one of the youngest breakout artists of the decade.

The opening track of “GUTS” sets the stage for the rest of the setlist as Rodrigo ushers in a new wave of teen spirit to the genre of rock. Titled “all american bitch,” the track mocks the many stereotypes expected from the average American woman. Ignited by rage, Rodrigo remarks, “I know my age, and I act like it,” poking fun at a term most frequently used to enforce an expected level of maturity for individuals such as herself.

The sounds of the track bounce from strings of acoustics to amplified electrics — communicating the confusion and frustration that arises from the shortcomings of meeting such standards. She seals the song by satirically praising herself as “grateful,” “sexy” and “kind:” an utterly fanciful exaggeration to tie together her angsty rhetoric.

In the tracks “bad idea, right?” and “get him back!,” Rodrigo pursues these satirical expressions by teasing herself and her recurring temptations to rekindle with characters from her past romances.

The riff of “bad idea, right?” radiates the spirit of the many late ‘90s to early 2000s hits, something that hasn’t successfully been executed in the last decade. She humorously excuses herself from her behavior through lyrics like, “My brain goes, ‘Ah,’ Can’t hear my thoughts,” and “I just tripped and fell into his bed.” Sure, she goes against her better judgment and ignites an ancient fire that has long been out, but you or someone you know has definitely been there. Rodrigo isn’t validating her behavior, but rather is depicting a raw representation of the truth behind her imperfect cravings.

“Get him back!” is another anthem centered around satire and the impulses that dictate those of us who can’t get over that “special someone.” The title serves a double-meaning and mirrors the two perspectives of Rodrigo’s deepest desires: longing and revenge. While her sensible thoughts speculate for ways to make her ex-lover pay for what he’s put her through, her heart yearns for a renewal in their dynamic. She spits out lyrics such as, “I want to break his heart, then be the one to stitch it up, want to kiss his face with an uppercut;” phrases that clearly contradict each other, but expressively are effective in reflecting her whirlwind of emotions.

While there is much more to Rodrigo’s story, these tracks from “GUTS” are exceptionally relatable as they speak for the inner monologues of many teens and young adults, especially those who label themselves as “20-something year old teenagers.” Sonically, Rodrigo steps out of her comfort zone by resurfacing the playful spirit of teenage angst to rock. Her lyrics touch upon the dissatisfactions of recurring social pressures, and she shamelessly mocks her patterns of behavior and her failure to meet the expected level of maturity as an established 19-year-old in Hollywood. Miss Rodrigo spills her guts out in her sophomore album, and it takes guts to do that.