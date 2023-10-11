Curated Collections: Fall Movie Checklist

There’s nothing better than cozying up to a comforting film when the weather gets colder, and these five films are perfect for the job. From animation to classic horror, these timeless films create the perfect ambiance for a delightful fall night. Grab a blanket, brew a cup of tea and throw on any of these options to embrace the season.

“Fantastic Mr. Fox” (Wes Anderson, 2009)

Starting off strong with a familiar animated favorite, “Fantastic Mr. Fox” is the epitome of fall bottled up into a short hour and twenty-seven minutes. These scenes follow Mr. Fox (voiced by George Clooney) and his quirky companions as he attempts to make a better life for himself and his family. Wes Anderson’s signature warm hues shine through in the reds, oranges and yellows that make up the scenes of this film. With a comforting soundtrack accompanied by a combination of witty humor and heartwarming themes, “Fantastic Mr. Fox” makes for the perfect film to cozy up to as the weather gets cooler.

“Dead Poets Society” (Peter Weir, 1989)

Sprinkled with dark academia aesthetics, “Dead Poets Society” is a more dramatic take on fall films. Set against the backdrop of a northern Delaware boarding school in the autumn and winter months, this film follows a group of male students forming an underground group revolving around poetry and the arts, inspired by their new teacher Professor Keating (played excellently by Robin Williams). This film depicts both the comforts and pains of adolescent friendship through the boys and their experiences and struggles.

“Corpse Bride” (Tim Burton, 2005)

Enter the magical world of Tim Burton in his Halloween classic, “Corpse Bride.” Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter star as unlikely lovers in this beautifully macabre tale set against a Victorian backdrop. The film moves back and forth between both the world of the living, which is depicted as drab and lackluster; and the world of the dead, which is extremely vibrant, and ironically full of life. In classic Burton fashion, this film is fabulously dark with subtle hints of humor, and overall it tells a perfectly spooky tale.

“When Harry Met Sally” (Rob Reiner, 1989)

Autumn is the ideal season for a charming romance, and “When Harry Met Sally” is the quintessential fall rom-com. Within scenes of autumn inNew York City, characters, Harry and Sally attempt to remain strictly platonic friends in order to prove that it’s possible for men and women to be friends with no romance. The combination of humor, setting and the feeling of romance in the air makes for a classic fall film that will never get old.

“Scream” (Wes Craven, 1996)

For the ultimate Halloween cult-classic horror film, look no further than “Scream.” Arguably being the superior of the long-winded series, the original film encapsulates the fearful fun that comes along with jump scares and thrills. It follows a small town in California that’s being terrorized by a masked killer who has come back 25 years after a string of murders. This film has its moments of fear while still remaining playful and not taking itself too seriously.