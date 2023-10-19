Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder Join The Rolling Stones at Church in “Sweet Sounds of Heaven”

An unexpected resurrection within the rock ‘n’ roll universe has been carried out by The Rolling Stones as they delivered original material for the first time in almost two decades.

Released on Sept. 28, “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” is the second single off their anticipated album “Hackney Diamonds,” which drops on Oct. 20. Through the collaborative effort of three Grammy-Winning artists, this track may very well be on its way to becoming another instant classic for these Hall of Famers.

It appears that what’s old is new again as the sonic landscape of “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” is parallel to much of the band’s material from the 1970’s. The track opens with a soulful piano melody played by musical genius, Stevie Wonder. This bluesy backbone crafted by Wonder, coupled with the iconic and unmistakable sounds of The Stones successfully captivates the mood for the seven minute long piece.

In the first verse, we are summoned by the vocals of the Stones lead singer, Mick Jagger, who even in his advanced years, sounds exceptionally youthful. His sound is effective in conveying the hopeful message brought about by the lyrics; Jagger himself hears a calling of “the sweetest sounds of Heaven, driftin’ down, driftin’ down to this earth.” These phrases allude to the arrival of a higher presence in a mortal world and the rise of an innocence that has yet to reach such realms until the present.

As the track ascends to the chorus, the mention of “the Father” and “the Son” gives life to a spiritual enlightenment experienced by the singer. Jagger hears the rhythm of drums which “echoes through the valley, and it bursts,” suggesting that the birth of this presence is divine and serves as a shield of protection for those who bear any sort of pain.

Jagger’s vocals are soon met with the angelic hymns of Lady Gaga. The pair praises the transcendence among them as Heaven is now something that is heard, smelt, and alive on Earth. They preach of not succumbing to the evils of the world but rather, choose to unify under the experiences of laughing, and crying. These lyrics parallel the act of receiving Communion to their own nourishments. As the duo harmonizes in shared experience, they create a choir-like prayer that carries throughout the rest of the track.

Lyrics like “You can’t have a light without a little shadow,” emphasize how even unfortunate situations have a positive side when you pursue a hopeful attitude. The artists encourage us to “sing,” “shout” and “stand up proud” with the intention of emphasizing the boundless potentials of the human spirit. As the singers rejoice, they simultaneously, “Hear the gods laughin’ from above” towards the end of the track. Here, we are reminded of how music serves as a testimony to just how powerful artistic expression can be.

With the backing of Gaga’s ethereal hymns and Wonder’s bluesy melody, The Rolling Stones find a sound they haven’t come by since the ‘70s. In a blend of rock and blues, “The Sweet Sounds of Heaven” speaks of securing spirituality in a mortal world that even with its darkness, is still full of divine potential. While this was an unforeseen return, The Rolling Stones will keep on rolling in their record “Hackney Diamonds.”