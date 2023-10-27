Small Artist Spotlight: Greer

The Orange County-based band “Greer” is a four-man group creating sounds of soft, indie-rock melodies with soothing vocals and catchy lyrics. The band is made up of Corbin Jacques on guitar, Seth Thomson on bass, Lucas Ovalle on drums and Josiah on lead vocals.

The group has been together since 2018 after Thomson met Ovalle at a show he was playing in with Jacques. Once Josiah joined the group, Greer officially began, making their internet debut with a since-deleted YouTube video of them performing an acoustic set in Ovalle’s bedroom. Their first official single “Song for Me” was released on Spotify in January 2019.

The band gained some traction in the fall of 2019 when they went on tour with indie band The Regrettes, growing their fan base despite only having two songs released on streaming platforms at the time. After releasing more music, the band continued to grow, opening up for The Flaming Lips in 2021, and then going on two tours of their own in the fall of 2021 and the summer of 2022.

Their discography currently consists of two EPs and only a handful of singles which, although disappointing for fans of their music, makes it easier to start listening. On their most recent EP, released in 2021, the title track “Happy People” is a great place to begin exploring their songs. The melody is very upbeat, with snappy drums and a catchy bass line. Josiah’s lead vocals are heard on full display in this track, with the echoing backing vocals of the rest of the band.

Prior to “Happy People’s” release, the band released a single with the song “All That’s Left Behind” in March 2021. This song is what could be considered the epitome of Greer’s music. The track opens with a verse of Josiah’s smooth vocals belting slowly over a soothing guitar. It then builds into a bigger, more rock-like sound, with the bass and drums joining in. It’s the perfect combination of rock instrumentals with laid-back vocals.

Off of their first EP “Lullaby for You,” the song “Paper Birds” gives a more acoustic touch to the band’s sound. Thomson, the bassist, takes on the leading vocals for this track, while the lead singer harmonizes, creating a breathtaking melody. Accompanied by soft drums, a twangy guitar and a hint of tambourine, this song is a great sample from the band’s collection, showing off a slightly different sound from the rest.

These three songs are the perfect starters for new Greer listeners, however, you really can’t go wrong with this band. Any song in their discography makes for an easy, enjoyable listen.