Curated Collections: A Guide to the Most Thrilling Horror Films

Horror is one of the most diverse and complex film genres — utilizing thematic elements to plunge the viewer even further into its darkness. From jump-scares to psychological torment, this genre creates some of the most brilliant films that demand focus and brainpower to dissect. Not even scratching the surface of this complex style, here are four categories of horror for your next movie night.

Psychological

Sometimes what makes a horror film is not the physical jump scares — it’s the mental ones. Psychological horror includes not only the typical elements of horror, but an added layer of intense mental trepidation that elevates the viewer’s fear.

Including both extreme gore and religious undertones, the film “mother!” stars Jennifer Lawrence as a troubled wife and later desperate, mournful mother. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, known for “Black Swan” and “Requiem for a Dream,” the film “mother!” includes elements of gore and horror paired with psychological torture to create a disturbing and twisted, yet brilliant, horror film.

Thriller

“The Shining” is known as one of the most iconic thrillers for a reason. Containing classic horror elements from isolated hotels to descending madness, the film based on Stephen King’s novel was brought to life by director Stanley Kubrick and stars Jack Nicholson.

Thrillers elicit anxiety and suspense from its viewers,unlike typical horror which features more gore and creates intense fear. As a subcategory of horror, thrillers attempt to suspend people to the edge of their seat, and “The Shining” is one long suspense. Thrillers are perfect for people who want a scare, but don’t want to be kept up at night.

Supernatural

One of the most iconic paranormal horror films, “The Conjuring,” is well-known for a reason. Based on “true” events, Ed and Lorraine Warren, supposed real paranormal investigators, attempt to rid a cursed family’s home of evil spirits. Released in 2013 and directed by James Wan, the film contains supernatural elements of possession, exorcisms and demonic religion.

Paranormal horror films make for an interesting movie night, since they combine supernatural elements with horror to create a sci-fi experience for the viewer. “The Conjuring” is one of the highest grossing horror films of all time and utilizes paranormal elements to craft one of the most popular, and supposedly real, horror films of all time.

Slasher

Slasher horror films are a category best made in the 80s and 90s. From “Halloween” to “Nightmare on Elm Street,” teen slasher films are one of the best subsets of horror. Nostalgic and classic, these films contain jump scares and just the right amount of gore for a fall movie night. Directed by Wes Craven in 1996, “Scream” is the best of all the installments for its authentic teen horror that hasn’t yet been overplayed.

Slashers are known for the period between the 50s and the 90s, and almost always involve a masked killer who is terrorizing a small town. A less complex form of film, slasher movies are an iconic addition to the realm of horror.