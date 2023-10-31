“the rest:” A Stunning Combination of boygenius’ Vocals

The supergroup boygenius, consisting of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, released their new EP, “the rest,” on Oct. 13. It comes as a highly anticipated return after their critically acclaimed debut album, “the record.” It features four new tracks, each carefully crafted as a melting pot of all members’ solo music.

There are continuing themes of complex relationships and heartbreak, as seen in “the record.” Every song allows the members to use their individual styles and stories. Despite the individualism on the tracks, “the rest” becomes a beautiful blend of the three members’ discography.

The opening song, “Black Hole,” led by Baker, references their hit song “Not Strong Enough.” It is a piano ballad almost acting as a preface for the EP, and encompasses all the themes mentioned in the later songs. The song “Powers,” led by Baker, discusses themes of self-discovery. In the first verse, the song discusses how these powers could have originated, being a metaphor for finding identity. “How did it start? Did I fall into a nuclear reactor?”

“Afraid of Heights,” featuring lead vocals from Dacus, highlights the differences between two people in a relationship. With one living a quiet life and the other living dangerously, the lyrics read, “I wanna live a vibrant life, but I wanna die a boring death.”

Her partner pushes her to extremes, “It made you wanna test my courage, you made me climb a cliff at night.” In the third verse, Dacus shows the privilege of living a quiet and peaceful life, “Not everybody gets the chance to live a life that isn’t dangerous.” Highlighting her fears and pains, Dacus contemplates what makes a good life.

“Voyager,” with lead vocals from Bridgers, expresses the feelings that come with a deep relationship shared between two people, showing vulnerability and love. Bridgers sings, “I used to believe no one could love you like I do.,” indicating Bridgers’ deep and personal relationship with her partner.

The song goes further into the times the two spent together, both good and bad. In the second verse, there are hints at recklessness, “When you stepped on the gas and you asked if I’m ready to die,” showing the lack of care from the partner. “Voyager” unveils the complexities in relationships and the intense love that comes with it.

Overall, all four songs off the EP become a beautiful blend of Bridgers, Dacus, and Baker. “the rest” is a highly personal project with haunting harmonies and melancholy melodies, exploring themes of self-identity, vulnerability and love.