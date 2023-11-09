“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” Concert Film Hits Theaters

Movie theaters were filled with Taylor Swift-inspired outfits and friendship bracelets this week. This time not for “The Eras Tour,” but for “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” movie, released Oct. 13. Swifties raced to theaters to watch a concert film like no other. The movie is perfect for fans who couldn’t get tickets or for those who would like to relive their shows all too well.

The film takes fans on an immersive front row experience to Swift’s last stop of her North American leg “Eras Tour” at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Unlike other concert films that follow a more documentary style, Swift provides no commentary. Instead, fans are able to enjoy 17 years of Swift’s “eras” through the big screen from her opening performance of Cruel Summer to an imaginary cottage in the woods Folklore set to an acoustic set of surprise songs.

Swift went independent for the distribution of the film and cut AMC Entertainment Holdings to avoid distribution fees which normally account for 10% of ticket sales. This move seems to be signaling a new journey the singer is embarking on after the infamous Ticketmaster fees incident driving up ticket sales for the tour.

With each dance, riff and bridge throughout the film, she disrupts the movie industry by changing how the audience watches concert films and going independent in the movie release. Swifties were encouraged to sing, dance, wear and trade friendship bracelets just like they’ve been doing all summer long at her concerts. The film itself ends with a friendship bracelet that reads thank you from Swift to her fans.

Along with “Barbie” and “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” economists have coined the movie industry’s success as the “she-conomy.”

Swift’s momentum continues with breaking box office records surpassing “$97 million.” According to Rolling Stone, the film may overtake Michael Jackson’s “This Is It” for the “highest grossing concert film” in history. The last concert film to have such success during opening weekend was Justin Bieber’s “Never Say Never” in 2011.

Aside from ticket sales, throughout the movie screening, Swifties purchased Eras Tour-themed merchandise in cups, popcorn buckets, and tote bags. Bloomberg Economics confirms that consumer spending from Swift and Beyoncé fans added “$5.4 billion” to US GDP in the third quarter.

With Beyoncé’s concert film hitting theaters in December, concert movies are back and better than ever. Swift’s impact may revolutionize the entertainment and movie industry, but for now, fans will sing along to “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” to continue living their wildest dreams.