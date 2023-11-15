Small Artist Spotlight: Macseal

If you are looking for new music in the indie rock genre, Macseal is the perfect band for you. Macseal is a rising indie rock band based in Long Island, NY, consisting of members Ryan Bartlett, Cole Szilagyi, Justin Canavaciol and Frankie Impastato.

Their sound fluctuates between indie pop and alternative rock, similar to bands like Peach Pit and American Football. Releasing four EPs from 2015 to 2018, Macseal has paved the way with their most notable songs like “Cats” and “Harry.” They then released their debut album, “Super Enthusiast,” in November 2019.

Macseal most recently toured in 2022 across North America with the Future Teens. On their most recent tour, Macseal visited Brooklyn at Elsewhere — Zone One. Their energy on stage was terrific, keeping the crowd’s energy high. Seeing the band live brought light to their collaborative relationship; every member has their unique presence, creating a group of united individuals.

When entering into the realm of Macseal, there are a few songs that stick out in their discography. We have “Harry” off their second EP released in 2017, “Yeah, No, I Know.” The lyrics discuss the aftermath of one person’s feelings after a relationship has ended, describing a lack of communication and self-doubt.

“Mystery Inc.” from “Super Enthusiast” deals with reflecting on difficult moments in life; the singer reflects on them, highlighting the anxieties that arise from remembering conversations that did not go as planned, repeatedly reviewing them in their head. In the later half of the song, we see self-growth and changes the singer experienced after the problematic events.

“Next to You,” another track from their second EP, deals with issues in a relationship of needing someone and not wanting to be around them simultaneously. The song discusses frustrations within relationships and whether their partner has stopped them from other endeavors in life.

Supporting small artists is extremely important in today’s day and age. With a recurrence in the indie rock genre from bands like American Football and Peach Pit, Macseal is a perfect alternative to these larger named bands.