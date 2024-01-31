Billie Eilish’s Journey to an EGOT

With awards season in full swing, there’s no better time to speculate and predict which talented people will be taking home which esteemed awards. For some of those talented people, they’ve reached a whole other level of recognition with the winning of an EGOT— the collection of the Emmy, Grammy , Oscar and Tony award. The possession of all four is an impressive and well respected feat, one that many have been on the path to.

The latest to achieve this monumental accomplishment was Elton John, after he took home the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special for his recent concert experience, “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium.” The list, currently made up of only 19 recipients, includes some of the greatest talents in Hollywood, such as Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Whoopi Goldberg, Andrew Lloyd Webber and John Legend.

The youngest person to achieve EGOT status to-date is Robert Lopez, earning an Oscar for Best Original Song with “Let It Go” from “Frozen” at 39. Twenty-two year old Billie Eilish is halfway to an EGOT status, possessing one Oscar and seven Grammys.

In 2022, Eilish received her first Oscar for Best Original Song for “No Time to Die” from the James Bond film, “No Time to Die.” This was just one more addition to her already extensive collection of awards, including seven Grammys. Her most recent win was the Golden Globe for Best Original Song for “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie.”

To already hold so many accomplishments at such a young age is impressive in and of itself. But for Eilish to be only two awards away from gaining something as prestigious as an EGOT is truly ground-breaking. Being a young woman in the music industry is a challenge on its own, so for Eilish to be so accomplished and successful is an inspiration to anyone, fan or not.

Although she has not yet been nominated for an Emmy or a Tony, the opportunity for her to gain either of these is an exciting prospect. As a cast member of the Amazon Original series, Swarm, Eilish already has some television experience under belt, but she has not yet joined the theater scene.

Perhaps in years to come, she could join a Broadway cast or even work on a soundtrack, placing her one step further to achieving EGOT status. To see Eilish work on a project involving either television or theater would be entertaining, and no doubt successful, as she’s already done so well in her other excursions.