The Last Dinner Party’s Ethereal Debut: “Prelude to Ecstasy”

A melodic mix of the vocals of Florence and the Machine and the sound of Lana Del Rey, The Last Dinner Party (TLDP) is a London-based alternative band. Released on Feb. 2, TLDP’s new album, “Prelude to Ecstasy,” features their hit song “Nothing Matters” that produced great success when dropped in April 2023.

Featuring twelve tracks, the band produced a symphony of smooth vocals with rock influence in this debut album. The first track, “Prelude to Ecstasy,” is a medieval instrumental opening that sets the scene for the rest of the album. Following strong with “Burn Alive,” the song the band almost dropped first, TLDP explores themes of tragic and toxic love.

“Caesar on a TV Screen” continues to express female desire and the subjugation of women to their lovers. Asking, “Do you want me, or do you want control,” the singers are lamenting the fickle nature of men and their need to dominate over the opposite sex — and the feminine desire to be the one in power.

Breaching the delicate topic of motherhood, “The Feminine Urge” touches on the often dysfunctional relationship women have with their mothers. Declaring that “I could never give that curse to her,” TLDP fears bringing children into this world and attempts to deafen the endless compulsion to be a nurturer, like a woman “should be.”

“On Your Side” and “Beautiful Boy” are coupled together as two of the slower tracks, both displaying the softer side of what it is to be in love with a man and what it is to truly know one — and if there is a difference.

Biting back with “Sinner” and “My Lady of Mercy,” the band touches upon queerness, embracing desire and being free in one’s sexuality, guilt-free.

Finally, as the second to last track, “Nothing Matters” holds its place in the album as a stunning single that fits perfectly in place with the rest of the tracks. Full of confidence and an impressive guitar solo, “Nothing Matters” is rightfully the most popular and well-known song that TLDP has released thus far.

In spite of their rising success, TLDP is facing accusations of being an industry plant — a band or singer that the music industry chooses to promote to stardom or a group that has familial ties or connections to the industry.

Responding to these claims in an interview with Variety, the band stated, “If you don’t like our music, or our vibes, that’s okay! But it’s not fine to accuse us of not writing these songs or existing as a band in our own right. None of us have famous or industry parents either, shock horror!” The idea of an “industry plant” is often associated with misogynistic claims since it assumes that women are unable to be successful without the financial or familial help of the music industry.

Industry plant or not, The Last Dinner Party is on the rise—and they are not backing down.