Small Artist Spotlight: Holy Motors

Strayed from the norm, Estonian band Holy Motors creates an epiphany of experimental sound, creating a psychedelic/alternative sound. Formed in 2013, singer, songwriter and guitarist Lauri Raus brought in vocalist and songwriter Eliann Tulve to the band when she was just 16 years old.

The singer hails from a musical family and comes from a musical family. To complete the lineup, guitarist Gert Gutmann and drummer Caspar Salo joined the group. Their name, Holy Motors, came from the hallucinatory 2012 film by Leos Carax.

Since their formation, the band has released a limited amount of music. In 2015, they released their debut single “Heavenly Creatures/Running Water” in association with Wharf Cat Records. In February 2018, they reunited with Carson Cox from the band “Merchandise” to record their album, “Slow Sundown.”

This earned them the critical acclaim of Debut Album of the Year at the Estonian Music Awards. With their knack for deep lyrics and psychedelic beat, it is no wonder they achieved this award. They are also different from the norm in Estonia, as they focus on the Americana style—relying on traditional folk, country and blues sounds.

According to last.fm, the album also caught the ear of Brian Jonestown Massacre’s Anton Newcombe, who then collaborated with them in the studio in 2019. They then performed with him at the Nox Orae festival in Switzerland.

In October 2020, their album “Horse” was a hit, and went on to be nominated for Alternative/Indie Album of the Year at the Estonian Music Awards. One song that really stands out on this album is “Life Valley (So Many Miles Away).”

It is an instrumental piece that includes reverb, a technique where sound occurs in a space that sends sound waves outwards in all directions. The power of the song resonates with the listener and provides a sense of spiritual belonging. Also, without the need for lyrics, the song is in itself instrumentally mastered.

In 2021, Holy Motors only had 162 subscribers on Youtube– today, in 2024, that number only increased to 336. Their most viewed song on Youtube is “Country Church” with 31,000 views, but with a mere 663 likes. Their songs are melotic, perfectly instrumental, experimental, and overall extraordinary. Holy Motors has an individuality that really differentiates from the rest of the current, over-hyped bands.

Their songs “Life Valley (So Many Miles Away),” “Country Church” and their two albums, “Slow Sundown” and “Horse” encompass the band’s sound perfectly. This small band has made their mark through their unique style, and their future is definitely bright.