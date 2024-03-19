“Bleachers:” Uninspired or Individualistic?

The New Jersey band Bleachers has returned with their fourth studio album titled “Bleachers,” released on March 8. The band’s frontman, Jack Antonoff, is most notable for his record production of some of the biggest names in pop, such as Taylor Swift, Lorde and Lana Del Rey.

The band’s sound is a mix of pop, rock and alternative, and this album in particular is heavily influenced by the 80s and 90s, discussing themes of love, loss and maturity.

Throughout his career, Antonoff mentions that a majority of his work is inspired by his sister, who lost her battle with cancer in 2001. “Woke Up Today” is an acoustic guitar track with beautiful harmonies between Antonoff and his band, describing Antonoff’s feelings when thinking about his sister, “Oh God it’s always on my mind, My loss is always on my mind.”

In an interview with The Face, Antonoff states that the band’s last three albums have been heavily based on the grief he experienced.Listeners can take all four albums and see his thoughts and feelings evolve and mature throughout time. For those who have experienced any type of grief, Antonoff does an amazing job of putting the thoughts and feelings experienced into words.

The lead single of the album “Modern Girl,” possesses a more 80s sound with an uplifting energy. The high-energy track is filled with energetic saxophones, similar to rock legends of the time like Billy Joel and Bruce Springsteen. “Modern Girl” is a unique track showing a distinctive sound held by the band.

Marking a shift for Bleachers, this new album is unlike anything in the current music industry.

“Bleachers” also has some standout features and background vocals, with the most prominent being Lana Del Rey on the track “Alma Mater.” Del Rey’s vocals shine through on this track, making it reminiscent of past songs Antonoff and Del Rey have collaborated on.

The track feels like a journey through different songs, with tempo changes, synths and various instrumental aspects. Other stand-out tracks on the first listen are “Jesus is Dead” and “Hey Joe” which are both reminiscent of the 70s and 80s.

Since the album’s release, it has received mixed reviews from critics and listeners. Receiving a 6.4 rating on Pitchfork, many listeners found the project to be uninspired and lacking a narrative.

For some listeners, “Bleachers” definitely takes a few listens to understand and enjoy the project entirely, but it is not uninspired. If anything, this project is individualistic. Bleachers have a distinct sound, different from anything we have seen in recent times. “Bleachers” is an album written and produced for Antonoff himself, not the critics.