Curated Collection: Five Films Directed by Female Directors

Since 1929, less than two percent of Academy Award nominees for Best Director have been women. These numbers reflect the severe lack of appreciation for women in the film industry, despite the talent that many female directors have. In honor of Women’s History Month, here’s a collection of five films directed by women that range from witty to heartbreaking, exemplifying the artistry of female directors.

Sofia Coppola’s “Marie Antoinette” (2006)

Sofia Coppola is one of the most well known female directors of this age, and for good reason. While her fame has arguably been acquired through nepotism —her father being legendary director Francis Ford Coppola — the beauty of her films can speak for themselves. Coppola is known for her hits like “The Virgin Suicides” (1999) and most recently “Priscilla” (2023), but one of her best is “Marie Antoinette” (2006).

Depicting the life of French monarch Marie Antioinette’s life story, the film matches the aesthetics of Coppola’s usual cinematography, with playful shots and gorgeous color-grading. The film is a perfect balance between extravagant beauty and moving story-telling.

Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman” (2020)

With only a few films under her belt, Emerald Fennell is new to the directorial scene, but she’s certainly making waves. Fennell has recently been in the spotlight for her newest — and arguably infamous — film, “Saltburn” (2023). But before this, her first feature film, “Promising Young Woman” (2020), was a huge hit, garnering many nominations and multiple awards, including the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Carey Mulligan stars as Cassie, a young woman living a double life, set on getting revenge on men for wrongs committed in the past. This dark, twisted and somewhat comedic film is full of twists and turns certain to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Emma Seligman’s “Shiva Baby” (2020)

Emma Seligman is beginning to receive some much deserved recognition from the success of her newest comedy film, “Bottoms” (2023). However, prior to this big hit, the young Canadian director and screen-writer directed her first film “Shiva Baby” (2020), which is adapted from a short film she made while studying at New York University.

The film follows college student Danielle, (Rachel Sennot) while she attempts to make it through a Jewish funeral service that’s attended by her family, as well as both her ex-girlfriend and current sugar daddy. The film is off-beat in the best way, with humor that will make viewers simultaneously laugh and cringe. Selingman’s ability to bring queer-representation to the big screen in such a witty way creates a thoroughly entertaining watch.

Charlotte Wells’s “Aftersun” (2022)

Charlotte Wells’s directorial debut with the film “Aftersun” (2022) was a major success, and for good reason. With numerous nominations, the film recounts the memories of Sophie (Frankie Corio) at 11 years old during her last vacation with her dad (Paul Mescal).

The film is beautifully heartbreaking, with stunning shots and impeccable acting. It perfectly depicts the struggles of growing up as a young woman, and grappling with the struggle of knowing a parent.

Celine Song’s “Past Lives” (2023)

Celine Song’s directorial debut, “Past Lives” (2023) was also a massive hit, receiving multiple nominations among Academy Awards, as well as Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice.

The film follows the lives of two childhood best friends, Nora and Hae Sung, who reunite decades after Nora’s family has emigrated from South Korea. Song depicts the pain and struggle, as well as the beauty that comes from past love and relationships in a truly stunning way.