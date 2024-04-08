Four Tet’s “Three:” Post-Success Introspection

Kieran Hebden, professionally known as Four Tet, is a British producer known for his vivid and meticulous approach to electronic music. He released his 12th studio album, “Three,” on March 22.

It’s a brief eight-track comedown session from a success-fueled year prior. Delicately infused with rich electronic soundscapes, “Three” is a humble regression from the spotlight. This newest album embraces listeners with a slew of instrumental passages that sound like what the dewy and rainbow-coated aftermath of a rainstorm feels like.

Hebden had a triumphant 2023, making all-time-high-level career strides by headlining the Coachella Valley Music Festival and hosting a five-hour-long sold-out rave in Madison Square Garden—both of which were in collaboration with fellow renowned producers, Skrillex and Fred again..

It’s safe to say that the 46-year-old producer stepped out of his comfort zone during this time.

“Loved,” the album’s introductory track, initiates a warm embrace with its fuzzy synth keys and chilling vocal loops. It radiates a rose-tinted aura, aligning with its title, to make for a meditative and entrancing welcoming experience.

“Gliding Through Everything” is a mystical piece that skates through twinkly xylophone passages during the first half. It then morphs into a slow-moving wall of sound that ripples through the ears. It’s an unlikely pairing of sonic passages, but the transition is done so in a way that the xylophone arpeggios become abrasive and oceanic waves of synths. One of the album’s other tracks “Skater,” is a true spectacle that creates a sense of nostalgia expressed through stunning electric guitars.

The serenity of “Three” is juxtaposed with tracks that feature more upbeat and energetic qualities, albeit not nearly as emotionally effective as the aforementioned tracks. “Daydream Repeat” introduces the first major tempo increase thus far; a dance track that leans more toward a folk-tronic route. Outside of glittery harps that duel unsettling scratches of distortion, it’s hard to stay interested.

“31 Bloom” doubles down on minimalism, stripping away any memorable qualities that this song could potentially tap into. By no means is this pushing any boundaries, nor does it feel on par with the personal and heart-crafted nature of the surrounding material on the album. It’s easy on the ears, but disappointingly easy, containing soulless digital elements that only ever shine during the final minute of the song. The lazy and empty-space electronic formula unfolds into a brief ambient section, which begs the question; why was the five-and-a-half-minute snoozefest necessary?

The album concludes with “Three Drums.” Here, the drums mimic a “one, two, three” count pattern. To decorate this pattern are cosmic strings and synths that melt under the weight of slow-burning distortion. This slow burn crescendos into a space-bound takeoff, as zippy and hypnotic synths whirr from one ear to the other.

The rollout for “Three” began in 2023 with the release of “Three Drums” as the lead single. That’s a handful of threes and it means more to Kieran Hebden than just a number. It’s a symbol of his career-defining success, and “Three” is a heartfelt acknowledgment of that success.