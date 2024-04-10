“Calling After Me:” A Comeback for Wallows

After two years without a release of new music, Wallows dropped the first single, “Your Apartment,” off their upcoming album, “Model” on Feb. 16. Now this second single, “Calling After You,” released March 21, continues to create excitement for their new era.

The band’s career started off unusually strong, with their debut album “Nothing Happens” coming out at a peak time for indie music. In 2019, this album was the epitome of indie pop, and for good reason. Every track on that first release felt like its own story line in a coming of age movie.

Following this peak in their career, their next EP, “Remote,” took a more experimental turn, which severely swayed from their original sound. After some distaste for the EP, the band returned with their second studio album, “Tell Me That It’s Over,” which was nothing memorable, but more of a call back to their classic sound.

Now with this newest addition to their discography, they seem to have found their footing once again. “Calling After Me” sounds like a matured version of their first hit album, which is only natural as the band itself matures and changes.

Both the bassline and melody are reminiscent of their earlier music, with their fast pace and upbeat energy. The repetition of both throughout the track makes for an incredibly catchy tune and an easy listen. The snappy drums play nicely off of lead singer Dylan Minnettes’s smooth vocals.

Minnette sings softly — his vocals contrasting the vibrant instrumentals — about a relationship that’s been hidden, but seems to grow more serious. The chorus repeats, “And you’ve got everybody calling, but I know that you’re calling after me,” describing the feeling of becoming secure in this new relationship. The preparation for this new relationship could also reflect a preparation for a new era of music for Wallows.

After so long with no new music, this upcoming album has been greatly anticipated, and based on the quality of these first two singles, it seems very promising. The full album, “Model,” is set to be released on May 24, which leaves fans to listen to these singles on repeat until then.