Five Alternative Albums to Set Your Fall Playlist On Fire

The first few weeks of fall seem to be a constant struggle to find a routine, while simultaneously letting go of the heat of the summer. One way to make this transition easier is to find music, new or old, that serves as a preparation for the upcoming colder days. Here’s a collection of five alternative albums that emulate the feelings of a crisp autumn day.

“Charm” by Clairo

Although this third studio album from Clairo was released just in time for summer, it holds a coziness that makes it a perfect album to transition into fall.

This record is the latest release on the list, yet it sounds like it’s been around for decades because it was recorded on analog tape, which contributes to that homier feel.

While every song on here has its place, the especially mellow tracks like “Second Nature” and “Echo” particularly capture the feelings of fall. A certain whimsical element plays through, making listeners feel like they’ve been entranced by a spell, making the album’s title amply fitting.

“Everything So Far” by Pinegrove

Most people might have heard of this band due to the TikTok dance coined “The Pinegrove Shuffle” to their song “Need 2.” However, that’s not the only song they should be known for.

The entirety of their album “Everything So Far” captures the woodsy essence integral to fall music. With the twangy guitar and unique vocals of tracks like “Angelina” and “Problems,” this record feels like walking through the woods on a refreshing autumn day. If the popularity of “Need 2” serves as any indication, the rest of this album deserves just as much hype.

“I Don’t Like Sh—, I Don’t Go Outside: An Album by Earl Sweatshirt” by Earl Sweatshirt

Rap might not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of the autumn months, but there’s a graininess to each track on this album that feels perfect for the colder weather.

The faded sound of the recurrent 808s throughout gives it an almost classic feel. The cadence of his lyrics is somewhat bold in some songs, but overall there’s a certain softness to the tracks.

There’s a steadiness to the album as an entire body of work, making it pleasant to listen through to completion, but each song can stand alone on its own, especially tracks like “Huey” and “Inside.”

“So Tonight That I Might See” by Mazzy Star

Most people would know Mazzy Star’s biggest hit, “Fade Into You,” as the epitome of a fall song, arguably. Luckily, this album is full of other autumnal classics.

There’s a distorted quality to Hope Sandoval’s voice as she sings over melodramatic guitar chords and tambourine shakes. Similar to Clairo’s “Charm,” each song contains its own sense of dreaminess that almost feels eerie, especially in tracks like “Bells Ring” and “She’s My Baby.” This imagery makes it perfectly suitable for the encroaching months.

“Either/Or” by Elliott Smith

Known for his devastatingly beautiful songwriting and acoustic melodies, Elliott Smith is a fitting — and arguably necessary — addition to any fall playlist. His music matches the melancholy that can often accompany the change in weather; his soothing voice juxtaposes the sadness found in the tracks.

With more uptempo tracks like “Ballad Of Big Nothing” and “Rose Parade,” or the classically somber ones like “Speed Trials,” this album is nothing short of a masterpiece.