“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice:” A Nostalgic Trip Through the Afterlife

In this eagerly awaited sequel, Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” brings back its signature mix of quick-witted humor and supernatural shenanigans. The 1988 original film starred Michael Keaton as the mischievous Beetlejuice, who was thirty-six at the time.

Now, at seventy-two, Keaton admits in an interview with TODAY, “I was nervous going in. You don’t want to mess it up. Can I do this and not disappoint everyone, frankly?”

Despite the pressure, Keaton, along with Catherine O’Hara (Delia Deetz) and Winona Ryder (Lydia Deetz), return to reprise their beloved roles. They’ve described their return as deeply emotional, recalling one of the most special experiences of their careers. New additions to the cast include Jenna Ortega (Astrid Deetz), Justin Theroux (Rory), and Willem Dafoe (Wolf Jackson).

This sequel, released on Sept. 26, maintains the unique charm of the original, capturing the sense of wonder and captivation that made the first film a classic.

After a family tragedy, the Deetz family, spanning three generations, returns to the family home in Winter River, Connecticut, still haunted by Beetlejuice. Lydia’s world is further turned upside down when her teenage daughter, Astrid, inadvertently opens a portal to the Afterlife.

The film’s artistic style remains unmatched, and the dialogue continues to deliver the comedic flair fans expect. Each scene effectively advances the plot, keeping audiences engaged. For example, when Lydia and Astrid are met face to face with the returning character the “Sandworm”.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” enriches the story universe, allowing us to reconnect with familiar characters while also delving deeper into Astrid’s character. The sequel presents a more mature tone, with Lydia finding renewed strength through the strong family bonds portrayed in the film.

Tim Burton skillfully elevates themes of love and family, making “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” an enjoyable experience for the entire family, though younger children might find some elements frightening and might not grasp the more adult humor. Unlike its predecessor, which was rated PG, the sequel is rated PG-13.

Remarkably, the film avoids over-reliance on CGI, instead sticking to traditional practical effects and foley techniques that honor the original’s aesthetic. With a respectable IMDb rating of 7.1 out of 10 and a global box office haul of over $264 million, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” proves to be a worthy follow-up that both satisfies nostalgia and offers fresh delights.