Five Upcoming Fall Film Releases You Don’t Want to Miss

Most people are probably aware of the major blockbusters being released this fall, particularly the much anticipated “Wicked” film adaptation and “Gladiator II.”

With these two massive films both coming to theaters on Nov. 22, many other upcoming releases have been swept under the rug. Here’s a list of more new releases to get excited about in the coming months:

“Will & Harper” – Sept. 27

Starring Will Ferrell and Harper Steele, “Will & Harper” is a documentary following a road trip the two long-time friends embark on after Steele comes out as a transgender woman. After meeting on the set of Saturday Night Live over 30 years ago —Will as an actor, Harper as a writer — the two remained close friends.

The film is a genuine, heartfelt portrayal of friendship as the pair navigates this next phase of life together, learning how to know each other more authentically.

The film is set to release on Netflix and in select theaters on Sept. 27.

“Saturday Night” – Oct. 11

With a stacked ensemble cast, “Saturday Night” tells the story of the hours leading up to the very first broadcast of “Saturday Night Live” on Oct. 11, 1975.

Starring Rachel Sennot, Kaia Gerber, Dylan O’Brien, Lamorne Morris, Willem Dafoe and many more, viewers are flashed back to the original days of the now famed sketch show. The film features the portrayal of icons like Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase, Gilda Radner and Lorne Michaels at the start of their careers.

Although there’s pressure to do such a groundbreaking show like “Saturday Night Live” justice, this film has the opportunity to tell an incredibly monumental —and hilarious — story.

“Saturday Night” will be in theaters on Oct. 11.

“Piece by Piece” – Oct. 11

This unique biopic and musical details the life of Pharell Williams as he grows up and finds his way in the music industry. The twist: it’s all in Lego. The whimsy and playfulness of the Lego animation style seems required to match Williams’ own iconic image as such a renowned musician and producer.

Accompanied by other stars like Kendrick Lamar, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg and Justin Timberlake, this film is sure to be an entertaining watch, especially with the soundtrack by Williams himself.

“Piece by Piece” enters theaters on Oct. 11.

“Your Monster” – Oct. 11

“Your Monster” is a modern — and slightly demented — retelling of the class fairy tale, “Beauty and the Beast,” with a major emphasis on the beast. The film follows Laura Franco, played by Melissa Barrera, a small-time actress who’s life seems to be falling apart. Just when she thinks she’s at her lowest, Laura discovers a monster, played by Tommy Dewey, living in her closet.

This film is a balanced blend of dark comedy and romance, with a sprinkle of musicality, making it an essential watch for this fall.

“Your Monster” will be in theaters Oct. 11.

“Heretic” – Nov. 15

A24’s newest horror film “Heretic” follows two young missionaries who stumble upon the home of Mr. Reed, played by Hugh Grant. While trying to spread their faith, the two girls become trapped in his home where he tests their beliefs in order for them to survive.

A24 itself is known for their horror films, with massive hits like Hereditary and Midsommar, making this upcoming addition to their collection thoroughly anticipated. Not to mention this new type of role for Hugh Grant, who’s better known for lighthearted romantic comedies.

With its many reasons for suspenseful excitement, “Heretic” enters theaters Nov. 8.

Honorable mentions:

“Salem’s Lot:” Oct. 3, on Max

“We Live in Time:” Oct. 11, in theaters

“Small Things Like These:” Nov. 8, in theaters