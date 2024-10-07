Dennis van Aarssen: The Next Jazz Icon

The viral TikTok soundbite, “When you think of me, am I the best you ever had?” is used humorously and typically sarcastically by many internet creators. Despite the popularity of the sound, few are aware of the vocalist behind the cover.

Dennis van Aarssen is a self-proclaimed “Dutch Crooner,” and winner of The Voice Holland in 2019. The viral clip comes from his song “Death of a Bachelor,” an interpolation of the Panic! at the Disco song of the same title.

Van Aarssen is a jazz artist from the Netherlands with a vintage musical style reminiscent of beloved 20th century musicians such as Frank Sinatra, while also emulating modern singers like Michael Bublé.

He’s most well-known for his covers of classic tunes, adding a contemporary twist. He does this while “keeping the great crooners of history alive.” Instead of being afraid to be seen as unoriginal, he frequently highlights and honors his inspirations, seeking to reintroduce their music to an online audience.

While recognizing his influences is a major part of his brand, van Aarssen’s primary focus is making “original music as an independent songwriter.” He has an impressive musical catalog; his 2019 album “Forever You” is filled with contemporary jazz hits like “Strawberry Moon,” and “Doing Alright.”

His sophomore album “How to Live,” released in 2021, includes just as many strong jazz tracks as “Forever You.” His viral TikTok sound originates from this album, putting a Sinatra-esque flair on Panic! at the Disco’s iconic track, blending the two genres into something uniquely his own. Another highlight is “I Can’t Make This Right,” a romantic plea to solve a conflict with a partner.

In 2022, van Aarssen released an original Christmas album entitled “Christmas When You’re Here.” This project resulted in a ten-song collection of holiday tunes — most notably, “(Will You Be) Gone By Christmas Night.” The track combines intense instrumental production with winter-inspired, passionate lyrics to create a new Christmas love song.

Most recently, van Aarssen collaborated with pianist and composer Jeff Franzel on their “Just Call It Love” album. It has a more melancholy tone than his previous projects, adding a new dimension to van Aarssen’s musical capabilities.

The emotional lead single “Cloudy” uses sky imagery and raw piano production to convey the confusion that comes with attempting to get over a relationship. “She,” which was originally released on a 2019 EP, becomes even more somber with Franzel’s instrumentals, reflecting on an impactful lost love. The album is nominated for the 2024 Edison Jazz Award.

Van Aarssen is still quite small in the United States, mostly performing in cities near his home country of the Netherlands. Although he has yet to enter mainstream culture, his timeless sound and poetic lyrics are universal, and his work to reignite the popularity of jazz music is essential.