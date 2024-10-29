Brat Review: And It’s Completely Different But Still a Review

Charli XCX’s “Brat” needs no introduction. The album, released on June 7, was a cultural phenomenon this past summer that helped her reach superstardom. The album peaked at number three on the Billboard Top 200 chart while selling 105,000 album units in the first week. The internet coined a phrase surrounding the album, “Brat Summer” which encouraged people to go out and be bold, brave and take risks much like the album itself.

And now with Charli XCX releasing a star-studded remix album of the cultural phenomenon that is “Brat” expectations were high and they were met.

The majority of the 16-track remix album released on Oct.11 aren’t just remixes — they’re also remakes. The majority of songs are completely different from the original recordings; the only resemblance to the originals are the titles, lyrics and branding. Tracks like “Club Classics” featuring Bb trickz are reworked, while the production sounds eerily inspired by the late great electronic and club artist SOPHIE.

“Sympathy is a knife” featuring Ariana Grande has possibly the most glaring rework out of all the songs here with not a single element resembling the original and sharing a connection through name alone.

But these reworkings aren’t t a bad thing in the slightest. Charli XCX’s creativity and vision throughout this entire album is mesmerizing. Her ability to work with so many different artists from so many genres in a single project is truly a testament to the mastery of artistry she has achieved in her career.

Clear standouts include “Rewind” featuring Swedish rapper and frequent collaborator Bladee. They both share this melancholic sentiment of going back in time, fixing your mistakes and mental health over bouncy synth-heavy production. Another standout includes “Everything is romantic” featuring pop artist Caroline Polachek which has a more melancholic feel to it than the original, backed with beautiful vocals from both artists.

Melancholy is a theme that appears on this album more than the original, which might be what the artist wants to express during the upcoming seasons. Fall and winter are both times that see people lean into a more somber state with cold weather and the rise of seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

“Brat Summer” is officially over, and it’s safe to say that Charli XCX made this album more emotional than the original for a reason. No matter whether the songs are upbeat and energetic or melancholic and slow, the musical prowess that Charli XCX continues to show in 2024 is unprecedented and will be looked back upon in retrospect as one of the greatest runs an electronic artist had in the 2020s.