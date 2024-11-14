‘You Only Die 1nce:’ Freddie Gibbs’ Reflections With the Devil

Freddie Gibbs’ sixth studio album, “You Only Die 1nce,” is a tribute to his journey, capturing the struggles he’s faced while staying true to his signature sound. Released on Oct. 31, the 13-track album weaves together raw reflections on gang affiliations, drug dealing, and resilience.

This newest project is somewhat of a concept album, serving as a follow-up to Gibbs’ 2017 album, “You Only Live 2wice.” Many of the songs feature messages from the devil, voiced by Slink Johnson. Ironically, Johnson voiced Jesus on the rapper’s last album, “$oul $old $eparately.”

The opening track “Status” introduces listeners to this devil character and sets up Gibbs’ reputation for the length of the album. With lyrics reading “manufactured drug infraction, policе faction, know my status on the throne,” he references his dealings with drugs and police, while also alluding to his “status” not only within his gang affiliations but also in the rap game.

Following the opener is “Cosmo Freestyle,” where Gibbs is arguably at his finest. The smooth delivery of his classic run-on bars is on display here in a mesmerizing way, with the subtle yet melodic beat allowing his lyrics to shine.

There’s a glimpse of honesty in this song that isn’t found in the rest of the album, with Gibbs rapping, “Yeah, I gotta have a talk with God ’bout all the things I did, yeah / Drugs, aggravated robbery / Hurtin’ on the inside and hidin’ behind this tough shit and this misogyny.”

Contrary to his usual boastful self, Gibbs seems to acknowledge some guilt for the things he’s done in his life, which seems to be why the devil is so prominent on this album.

Gibbs also acknowledged he has no features on this album, rapping “I’m the real king of these sixteens / Twenty-fours, forty-eights, fortunate enough to fornicate.” Here he’s showing that he doesn’t need help from any other rappers because he’s the “king” of these 16, 24 and even 48-bar verses, made quite obvious on this track.

Further down the list at track seven is “Nobody Like You (Interlude),” a playful break between the first and second halves of the project. While much of the album deals with quite serious themes, this interlude is a reminder that Gibbs still likes to include humor in his projects. The song is made up of voicemails alternating between the devil and a scorned girlfriend, both of which the rapper continues to delete and ignore despite their comedic pleas.

After the interlude, “30 Girlfriends (Yeah Yeah)” introduces a mellow beat that complements Gibbs’ smooth delivery. He raps about being a “poet” and his numerous girlfriends, showing off some of that misogyny referenced in “Cosmo Freestyle.”

The energy continues in “Steel Doors.” While Gibbs seems to lean into a more reflective stance of his life, with the devil hauntingly saying, “Will you dodge the traps and kick down the doors of steel? / Well, life’s about choices / And breaking the doors of steel.”

This reflective theme runs throughout the album, with Gibbs rapping, “Got a job in the mob ’cause I’m heartless” in “Walk It Off.” Here, he taps into the raw honesty of “Cosmo Freestyle,” offering a glimpse into his self-perception.

The album finishes with “Origami” and “On The Set,” where the rapper notably references friends and other deceased rappers including Lil’ Sodi, Rich Homie Quan, Nipsey Hussle, 2Pac, Biggie Smalls and Young Dolph.

Despite all of this reflection and acknowledgment of mistakes, it’s unclear if Freddie Gibbs ever intends to change his ways, or if he’s sticking with the devil for good. Whatever the answer may be, it’s clear his talent has not faltered and he’ll continue to stay “on the throne.”