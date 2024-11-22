The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Torch
The Torch

Five TV Episodes to Get in the Thanksgiving Spirit

A collection of Thanksgiving sitcoms for the soul.
Molly DownsNovember 22, 2024
Torch Illustration / Megan Chapman

With finals season looming just after Thanksgiving break, it can be hard to take time away from studying and projects to get in the holiday spirit. Although there is plenty of stress from upcoming assignments and papers,, the holiday is an important time to reflect and remember what there is to be grateful for. Here’s a collection of sitcoms with charming Thanksgiving episodes to get more into the season. 

“New Girl”

Photo Courtesy / YouTube TV Promos

Any “New Girl” fan knows that the beloved series has no shortage of Thanksgiving specials — one of the best is arguably “Thanksgiving III” (Season Three, Episode 10). The show, which ran from 2011 to 2018, is centered around Jess, a bubbly school teacher. After a messy breakup, she moves into an apartment with three random men (Nick, Winston and Schmidt), all of whom quickly become her dear friends. 

 This episode involves the entire group spending the holiday camping and foraging for their meal because Nick feels the need to prove his manhood to the rest of the roommates. Whether it’s Nick’s lack of camping skills, Schmidt’s need to be the best or Winston and Cece’s lack of enthusiasm, the episode is filled with classic “New Girl” comedy. Amongst its light-heartedness, the show always ends on a somewhat sentimental note, celebrating the love between all the characters. 

“New Girl” is available for streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”

Photo Courtesy / YouTube Warner Bros. TV

A more nostalgic choice, there’s “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s” early episode, “Talking Turkey” (Season One, Episode 12). This special episode entails Will’s mother, Viola, visiting from Philadelphia for the first time since her son has moved in with his aunt and uncle in Bel-Air. 

Upon her arrival, Viola is disappointed to see how little Will and his cousins help out around the house, causing drama throughout the family. Throughout the episode, the high tensions between Viola and her sister result in a comically disastrous Thanksgiving meal. Yet, in classic “Fresh Prince” style, there’s always a solution to whatever issues have come up and is solved with the reminder that being around loved ones is the best part of the holidays. 

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is available for streaming on Max and Hulu.

“Gilmore Girls”

Photo Courtesy / YouTube Gilmore Girls Best Parts

While “Gilmore Girls” is already known for its comforting fall aesthetics, its Thanksgiving specials are especially cozy. “A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving” (Season Three, Episode Nine), follows Rory Gilmore and her mother Lorelai as they attempt to attend — and consume — each Thanksgiving meal they’ve been invited to throughout their small town of Stars Hollow. 

From a modest Korean celebration at Rory’s friend Lane’s family home to a drunken party complete with a deep-fried turkey at Lorelai’s friend Sookie’s and others in between, the girls make their rounds to each festivity happily. With the humor and warmth of a usual glimpse into the “Gilmore Girls,” this episode adds a little more holiday charm.

“Gilmore Girls” is available for streaming on Netflix.

“Friends”

Photo Courtesy / YouTube Comedy Central Africa

“Friends” may have the most iconic holiday episodes of any sitcom, and while most people may think of “The One with the Football,” a more underrated choice is “The One with the Rumor” (Season Eight, Episode Nine). 

Guest starring Brad Pitt as Ross’s friend from high school, Will, this episode begins as any other “Friends” Thanksgiving would. Everyone is gathered for the meal at Monica’s apartment ready to celebrate together, but there’s one issue: Will absolutely hates Rachel. Plenty of one-liners and laugh tracks are heard all while sitting around the dining table. The episode has an added element of humor since Brad Pitt and Jennifer Anniston were in fact married at the time it aired.  

“Friends” is available for streaming on Max.

“Bob’s Burgers” 

Photo Courtesy / YouTube Nibbler’s Shadow

Although it’s most known for its clever humor, “Bob’s Burgers” has some very endearing Thanksgiving episodes. “Turkey in a Can” (Season Four, Episode Five) begins with Bob Belcher excited about a new three-day turkey recipe he will try out for this year’s meal. His excitement quickly turns into anger after he finds his turkey dumped in the toilet. 

With many hijinks involving multiple turkeys, getting a seat at the adult table and a “Thanksgiving carol,” this episode is full of fun and laughs. No matter the difficulties it takes to get the meal ready, the whole family ultimately comes to appreciate that they get to spend the holiday together.

About the Contributor
Molly Downs
Molly Downs, Culture Editor
  Molly is a senior English major with a minor in Creative Writing serving her second year as Culture Editor for The Torch. Outside of her role at The Torch, you can find her reading a book on the Great Lawn, listening to one of her many playlists, or watching one of her favorite movies, like “Little Miss Sunshine.” Molly can be reached at [email protected]
