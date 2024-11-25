‘Wicked:’ A Magical Onscreen Journey

After years of development, Jon M. Chu’s highly-anticipated first installment of “Wicked” hit theatres on Nov. 22. In this enchanting new adaptation, Chu brings the beloved Broadway musical to the screen, delivering a visually powerful and emotional take on the untold story of the witches of Oz.

Set before Dorothy arrives in Oz, “Wicked” explores the enemies-to-friends story of Elphaba, (Cynthia Erivo) the mysterious green-skinned outcast, and Glinda (Ariana Grande), the bubbly, popular aspiring sorceress. The film examines their unlikely friendship, with themes of identity, societal judgment and standing up for what is right.

In April 2022, Chu announced on then-Twitter, now X, that the film would be split into two parts, to avoid doing “real damage” to the story.

“As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source materials that has entertained us all for so many years,” he wrote.

Both Erivo and Grande do their characters justice, with “tour de force” performances. Erivo’s rendition of “Defying Gravity” is magical; she nails the notorious high notes with ease. Grande excels at balancing Glinda’s comedic lines with the character’s depth, equally balancing out Erivo’s Elphaba.

Other musical high points come in the form of Fiyero’s (Jonathan Bailey) “Dancing Through Life,” Elphaba and Glinda’s loathsome “What is this Feeling” and Erivo’s “The Wizard and I.” Each song showcases the commitment to honoring the original musical while modernizing for the screen.

One of the movie’s high points is its visuals. Anyone familiar with Chu’s other films (“Crazy Rich Asians,” “In the Heights”) will recognize his talent for using vibrant color and intricate detail to enhance storytelling. The sets, costumes and choreography shine through this classic adaptation. From the opulence of Emerald City to the ornate architecture of Shiz University, the set design further immerses audiences.

While the film had many great features, its script and close-to-three-hour runtime are minor missteps that occasionally weigh down the narrative. Toward the film’s midpoint, the pacing becomes uneven, causing a rut until the film’s last act. While the Broadway show’s run-time is two hours and 45 minutes, the first act of the film is just five minutes shy of the show.

Other main characters, like Fiyero are lost in the plot. After a large introduction, it feels like his character is underdeveloped compared to his counterparts.

Despite these shortcomings, “Wicked” manages to be a successful adaptation that successfully captures the spirit brought by Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel (who make cameos in the film) in 2003.

Audiences will have to wait until Nov. 21, 2025, for the epic conclusion of “Wicked: Part Two,” which sees an intertwining with “The Wizard of Oz.”

“Wicked” is now playing in theatres.