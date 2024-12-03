How ‘The Eras Tour’ Redefined Concerts

Taylor Swift’s record-breaking “The Eras Tour” is coming to an end on Dec. 8 in Vancouver, concluding a 20-month-long run of shows. An estimated 11 million Swifties have attended the mega tour, reaching five continents across a whopping 152 dates. Swift has broken numerous attendance records, even boosting local economies when her tour performed there.

“The Eras Tour” didn’t just make monumental moves in a statistical or economic sense. The concert is a three-and-a-half-long ode to her entire musical career, with 11 distinct sets and over 40 songs performed each night. She also included two acoustic surprise songs each night of the tour, adding a personal element for the city she’s in.

Unlike traditional concerts, which typically run for around 90 minutes, “The Eras Tour” is a full-day affair. Attendees receive a look into Swift’s entire catalog, which contains over 200 songs.

The tour’s popularity may seem like this lengthy experience is the norm, a misconception fellow superstar Billie Eilish pointed out in May 2024:

“Nobody wants that. You guys don’t want that. I don’t want that. I don’t even want that as a fan.”

This led to pushback from Swifties, who argued that millions opted into such an experience. It’s difficult to replicate since most current artists do not have a catalog the size of Swift’s. It’s almost certain some of her pop protégés will incorporate elements of the production into their future shows due to the tour’s massive success.

It’s a little naïve to suggest that fans “don’t want” longer concerts, especially Swifties. In addition to the millions who saw the show in person, those who couldn’t watch the coinciding film in massive numbers, leading it to become the highest-grossing concert film of all time.

Although a three-and-a-half- long performance isn’t required to have a successful tour, it is certainly a marketable strategy for Swift, someone whose brand is centered around the various eras of her life and music.

Other artists have embraced aspects of “The Eras Tour” that have made it so notable. Former openers Gracie Abrams and Sabrina Carpenter have both included surprise songs in their recent tours, giving their fans a unique experience at each stop. Instead of having the same setlist each night, the Eras Tour popularized the idea of incorporating an element of surprise into the show.

Interestingly, Abrams and Carpenter have both seen massive amounts of growth in their careers since opening for Swift, highlighting the tour’s influence on pop culture as a whole.

Although the tour is ending in the coming days, its cultural impact will be felt for years to come. Other pop stars will inevitably take inspiration from the widely successful production — an era of concerts like “The Eras Tour” is just beginning.