‘Hot Frosty:’ Wholesome, yet Thoughtless

The annual release of seasonal Christmas films has become a highly anticipated tradition, generating excitement amongst fans and viewers every year. This predictable release rhythm creates a sense of continuity, transforming the films into somewhat of a holiday saga. This year, the saga continues with the release of Netflix’s latest film lineup, featuring “Meet Me Next Christmas,” “The Merry Gentlemen” and “Our Little Secret.”

The movies all share a familiar charm — the dual themes of the magic of Christmas and falling in love. One such film is “Hot Frosty,” released on Nov. 13, starring Dustin Milligan and Lacey Chabert. The film also features other familiar faces like Joe Lo Truglio, Craig Robinson and Lauren Holly.

The film is centered around Christmas magic, love and teamwork. It follows Jack (Milligan), a snowman magically brought to life by a red scarf that Kathy (Chabert) wraps around his neck. Through his childlike naivete and general sense of innocence, Jack helps Kathy fall in love again, two years after she lost her husband to cancer.

The film includes scenes of Jack cooking Kathy homemade meals, his kindly helping decorate the school for the winter dance and most notably the entire town coming together to pay for Jack’s bail from jail before he melts. However, many reviews have pointed out how strange it is that Jack, with his childlike and confused mental state, is sexualized by almost everyone throughout the entire film, later ending up with Kathy, after a true love’s kiss saves his life.

While the film is heartwarming and full of Christmas spirit, it was difficult to look past the small nuances — Jack was a snowman turned human who didn’t know what a television was, but he was able to read Kathy’s late husband’s cancer diagnosis and use an oven. The film is simply a bit unrealistic which could in turn be what adds to its charm.

“Hot Frosty” currently sits at 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, with mixed reviews from critics and viewers. Overall the film is a great addition to any holiday party as it could be a fun, thoughtless watch. With the delivery of its positive message, the film could be a nice watch for people within any age range.

Despite the happy ending, the film’s substance is lacking in many regards, as the plot and character development follow predictable paths, stripping away any jaw-dropping expectations that might draw the viewer’s attention.

While Christmas films like “Hot Frosty” are not generally profound, they are dependable and one could rely on them to provide a heartwarming sense of warmth and a satisfactory conclusion. These qualities continue to fuel the annual saga of seasonal Christmas films.