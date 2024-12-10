Reimagining Holiday Hits: Five Christmas Covers

The holiday season is one of the most anticipated of the year, with some of the most recognizable music of all time. While everyone knows and loves the music of Christmas icons like Nat King Cole, Dean Martin and Mariah Carey, it’s nice to see a change when listening to these classics. Here are five albums and EPs from a diverse group of artists to get you in the mood and ready to celebrate this holiday season.

“A Very Laufey Holiday” by Laufey (2024)

Released on Nov. 1, singer-songwriter Laufey brings her flair to these well-known holiday classics. Starting with the classic “Santa Baby,” Laufey introduces her jazz rendition of the infamous track. For listeners still wanting a classic holiday feel, Laufey perfectly incorporates tradition and new sounds into her covers. Complete with five tracks and a 13-minute length, “A Very Laufey Holiday” is a great pick for anyone who loves traditional Christmas songs.

“So Much Wine” by Phoebe Bridgers (2022)

“So Much Wine” by Phoebe Bridgers is a collection of covers harboring a classic Bridgers sound. With soft guitar and melancholy melodies, “So Much Wine” is a more mellow deep-cut choice.

For more classic options, Bridgers sings Christmas go-tos like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and a unique rendition of the infamous song “Silent Night.” In this rendition, Bridgers includes sound snippets from the news highlighting social issues, creating a hauntingly beautiful reflection. At six tracks and only 21 minutes, “So Much Wine” is a quick listen for audiences who enjoy slower and more mellow holiday music.

“The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show” by Kacey Musgraves (2019)

For fans of pop and country, “The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show” is a perfect combination of the two. The album, released in 2019, is accompanied by an Amazon Prime special of the same name. In this special, Musgraves performs in a perfect Christmas fashion and is set in a cabin with a snowy atmosphere outside. Each song is paired with a different setting, where she meets her new guests, ranging from James Corden to Lana Del Rey, and an outfit change by Musgraves. She performs a total of 18 tracks, with some Christmas favorites like “Let it Snow,” “Rocking Around The Christmas Tree” and “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.”

“Music Inspired by Illumination & Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” by Tyler, The Creator (2018)

“Music Inspired by Illumination & Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” is a Dr. Seuss-inspired EP. Tyler, The Creator uses a diverse collection of sounds, creating an immersive and unique listen. In classic Tyler fashion, he puts his own style into the tracks, with aspects of jazz and hip-hop. The first track on the EP, which is fully instrumental, is a direct nod to “The Grinch” with its title “WHOVILLE.” Every track pays tribute to a classic Christmas music sound while still showing Tyler, The Creator’s individualism and unique style.

“CeeLo’s Magic Moment” by CeeLo Green (2012)

“CeeLo’s Magic Moment” is a collection of holiday classics including “Please Come Home For Christmas,” “All I Want For Christmas” and “Baby It’s Cold Outside.” At 59 minutes, this album is a longer listen but is full of holiday hits and cheer. Green adds his signature voice to these tracks, differentiating them from their original sounds. With a diverse collection of covers, ranging from Joni Mitchell’s “River” to “All You Need Is Love” featuring the Muppets, there is a song for everyone on this album.