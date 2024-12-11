Five Unconventional Christmas Classics for the Season

Every year when the holidays start to roll around, the same films tend to pop up on each channel or streaming service. While it’s nice to have classics and traditions to return to get into the holiday spirit, it’s fun to switch it up and check out some films that are a little more uncommon for the season. Here’s a list of five films that hold the Christmas spirit in their unique ways, without going overboard.

“The Holdovers” (2023)

With four Oscar nominations and one win in 2024, “The Holdovers” seems to have taken the film world by storm. The film has the feel of a modern classic, following the few students at a snowy New England boarding school who are forced to stay behind over the Christmas break, and the grumpy teacher who’s forced to watch them.

While it does take place during the holiday season, this film feels acceptable to watch any time of the year. Despite its framing, the main focus is not the fact that it’s Christmas break, but instead the desire for a family and comfort. The hilarious, hate-filled dynamic between Paul Giamatti’s Mr. Hunham and Dominic Sessa’s Angus Tully is eventually balanced by a heartwarming, emotional bond they form. Equipped with a talented cast and a stunning soundtrack, “The Holdovers” is a good choice of comfort movie this holiday season.

“Little Women” (2019)

Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” is an adaptation of the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott following the lives of the four March sisters: Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy. This version flashes back and forth over seven years, depicting the sisters as they grow as children and adults, as they grapple with romance, loss, their passions and the heartbreak of growing up.

Starring a variety of talented names such as Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh and Meryl Streep, the film is nothing short of impeccable. While it’s not a Christmas movie, there are scenes involving the holiday, without it being the main event. These background details of festive decorations, familial cheer and occasional snowy weather throughout the March’s charming Massachusetts home add to the heartwarming aesthetic of the film.

“The Family Stone” (2005)

“The Family Stone,” starring talented names including Diane Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Claire Danes, Luke Wilson and more, is a quirky, upbeat romantic comedy that tends to go unnoticed when it comes to picking a film from the genre. It follows a young man Everett (Dermot Mulroney) as he brings his uptight girlfriend, Meredith (Sarah Jessica Parker), home to meet his family for the first time over the Christmas holiday. Within minutes of their introductions, it’s clear that Meredith does not fit in with the bubbly and eclectic Stone family.

This collision of personalities makes for an entertaining — however awkward — Christmas celebration, equipped with spilled food, wrestling brothers and a visit from Meredith’s much calmer sister. Although it’s framed as a holiday film, the real focus of the film is on finding love with those around you.

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” (2001)

While everyone knows of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” as the first film in the iconic wizarding franchise, it’s not often recognized for its holiday spirit. Christmas is celebrated in almost every film in the series, but this first release holds the most magical charm.

Despite not going home to his cruel family, the Dursleys, Harry can have a happy Christmas at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, accompanied by his best friend Ron Weasley. With lovely scenes featuring the Great Hall lined with enormous, decorated trees and homemade sweaters from Ron’s mother, the glimpses of the holiday spirit included in this film make for an overall comforting and festive feel.

“Die Hard” (1988)

As a topic that has been up for much holiday debate, “Die Hard” is a thrilling action film that could be a Christmas classic for the adrenaline junkies. The film follows New York City policeman John McClane (Bruce Willis) as he attends his estranged wife’s office party on Christmas Eve. When a terrorist group takes over the party, holding the guests hostage, McClane is forced to save them all.

While it may not have been created to become a festive classic, “Die Hard’s” inclusion of the holidays makes for an exciting, yet jolly watch. With its fast-paced action, the film isn’t necessarily the most comforting choice for a cozy movie night. But seeing the trees, lights and decorations certainly holds a little bit of Christmas charm.