Love, Loss and Longing in ‘Thirst For Salt’

Madelaine Lucas’ “Thirst for Salt,” released March 7, 2023, is a sentimentally written debut novel that captures the intricate dance of love, memory, and longing. Lucas portrays the depth of being a woman in her early twenties and trying to balance school, work and a relationship. Set along Australia’s rugged coastline, this raw story delves deep into the complexities of human relationships and self-discovery.

Readers are introduced to a reflective narrative portrayed by the unnamed protagonist’s affair with an older man named Jude during her early twenties. Their relationship is sensual, intoxicating and steeped in ambiguity — a delicate exploration of desire and power dynamics. Jude, with his rugged independence and quiet vulnerability, becomes a mirror for the protagonist’s uncertainties and yearnings.

The novel’s greatest strength lies in the style of the writing. Lucas writes with a lyrical precision that brings every moment vividly to life. Her descriptions of the coastal landscape are reminiscent; you can almost feel the salt on your skin and hear the waves crashing.

These natural elements serve as a metaphor for the tides of emotion and memory that pull the protagonist into an inescapable reflection of what was lost and what could never be. Lucas writes, “I told myself there was nothing I could do to stop the tide, but still, I stood at the edge, waiting to see what it might return to me.”

Beyond its love story, “Thirst for Salt” mediates identity and belonging. It questions how our relationships, both romantic and familial, shape who we are and what we seek. The protagonist’s relationship with her complex and anxious mother adds another layer of depth, as it reveals the lingering influence of maternal bonds on her choices and needs for independence. Lucas writes, “Our relationships shape the contours of our identity, as if each bond—romantic or familial—leaves its imprint, guiding what we seek and how we navigate the world.”

What makes this book truly compelling is its refusal to provide easy answers. Instead, it invites readers to sit with the discomfort of its ambiguities: the tension between love and freedom, the pain of nostalgia and the inevitability of change. Accurately reflecting on this purpose, Lucas writes, “There must be people out there who are not drawn to the shadow of what could have been, who feel no pull toward the other lives they could be living, but I certainly have never been one of them.”

For a story that is both moving and a call to reflect on your own experiences of love, loss, and longing, “Thirst for Salt” is a must-read. Lucas has provided a masterpiece that deserves a place on the bookshelf of any lover of literary fiction and reflective narrative.