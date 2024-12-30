The Best Albums of 2024 from Lesser-Known Artists

As 2024 comes to a close, looking back on the albums that helped define and shape the music landscape for this past year is imperative. This year’s music was filled with variety, from the club classics playing in our headphones to the biggest songs of the year on the radio.

But, the indie scene took this year by storm, at least quality-wise, which is reflected in the selections made on this list.

“Sky Hundred” by Parannoul

The formerly anonymous Korean shoegaze artist Parannoul returned this past year with a bittersweet love letter to life in his newest solo effort that takes the listener through a journey of loss, acceptance and newfound hope with the standout track being “Evoke Me.”

Marked by abrasive riffs, powerful vocals and stunning melodies, this album is a must-listen for anyone interested in finding newer, lesser-known shoegaze than bands like Slowdive and My Bloody Valentine.

“A Lonely Sinner” by samlrc

“A Lonely Sinner” is the third LP released by this Brazilian rock artist, but the only music available on major streaming platforms. It is undoubtedly her best and most complete album to date. Dealing with heavy subjects such as her experience with religious trauma and being a transgender woman, this album has some of the most profound yet minimalist lyricism seen in any project released this year.

The track “Sinner” arguably conveys the most emotion out of the eight songs showcased on this album. This LP is an emotionally cathartic experience that every music lover should at least enjoy once.

“Girl Prometheus” by Flower Face

Canadian dream pop artist Flower Face has come into her own since her debut album in 2013. This musical maturity is no more prevalent than in her most recent work, which shows her effortlessly weaving soft vocals and ear-pleasing instrumental tracks that interplay in tandem. She sings with such conviction and power in songs like “If I Beg You” that it’s hard to deny that she will quickly become one of the most prominent figures in music soon enough.

“shadowbox” by MAVI

After a two-year hiatus since his last LP, MAVI returned to the underground rap scene with a vengeance. With this album, he solidified his position as the greatest lyricist among the new hip-hop generation over phenomenal production. The mood he maintains throughout his songs is usually some level of melancholy.

Still, with how dense, drumless and spacious his production is, he allows himself the space to explore all of his emotions. He is at his most self-conscious and vulnerable yet oozes confidence on songs like “drunk prayer.” A masterclass of both lyricism and abstract hip-hop, MAVI showcased everything that makes him a generational artist on this album.

“Imaginal Disk” by Magdalena Bay

The duo of Matthew Lewin and Mica Tenenbaum has been highly successful this decade, with their debut album “Mercurial World” in 2021 and now 2024’s “Imaginal Disk.” Their newest release is possibly one of the best albums of the year, if not of all time.

Magdalena Bay has crafted an album that transcends the synth-pop genre and the production is nothing short of extraordinary. The album effortlessly transports listeners to an alternate dimension where every track flows seamlessly into the next, like a cosmic journey of pure euphoria. One singular standout cannot be chosen throughout this track list, if anything “Imaginal Disk” is more of an experience that should be enjoyed as a whole.