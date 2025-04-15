Red House’s “Empire State of Fashion” Show Brings NYFW to the Heart of Queens

A selection of St. John’s most stylish and creative talents were put on display as student organization Red House hosted its annual fashion show on April 13, titled “The Empire State of Fashion ,” in the D’Angelo Center (DAC) Ballroom.

This weekend’s show marked the grand finale of Red House Fashion Week (RHFW), a week-long celebration of student style and creativity. In the days leading up to the show, Red House hosted events like a thrift market on April 8 and a fashion industry panel on April 10, emulating events to give students a bite-sized, St. John’s-style version of New York Fashion Week (NYFW).

“We wanted to give St. John’s University their own fashion week,” said president of Red House, Madison Coombs.. “A lot of times people never get to experience going to a huge fashion show, especially in New York where it’s like the city of fashion.”

Red House transformed the fourth floor of DAC into something straight off a Manhattan invite list, complete with a red carpet, flashing cameras and towers of sparkling cider. Students and parents alike posed for photos under the spotlights, creating a setting that allowed anyone to feel l a part of something elevated.

Opening the show was a high-intensity performance by the L.I.V.E. Dance Crew, who stormed the runway to Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra,” raising the energy in the room before a single model had even walked.

From there, the runway turned into a canvas for seven collections from student designers, each bringing a distinct voice and vision to the stage.

“MYSTERYDESTROYSPASSION” by Matthew De Prado (MDP)

This opening collection quickly captivated the audience’s energy and attention, with MDP’s gritty, graffiti-soaked vision of custom denim-heavy outfits, spray can accessories and hand-knitted scarves and balaclavas. It felt like an ode to underground New York, with chants of “MDP! MDP!” echoing, turning the ballroom into a fashion riot.

“Work In Progress” by Lucien Sagar

Sagar’s line offered a more introspective approach, taking inspiration from “everyday life” and flipping it into a refreshingly loose and flowy take on formalwear. Custom patchwork, oversized silhouettes and calculated distressing gave the pieces a handmade, lived-in and worn-out look.

“Apathy SS25” by Gary Smith

Using “clothing as a canvas,” Gary Smith’s line paired distressed streetwear and chain accessories to give a utilitarian post-apocalyptic look. His pieces felt like a response to burnout – tough, torn, but still moving forward. “Apathy” may have been the title, but the looks spoke volumes.

“MISSMIAROSE AW ‘25” by Mia Rose

Mia Rose took the audience somewhere strange and spooky with a collection that “plays into maximalism and gives garments a second chance.” Ominous music echoed as models rocked colored spiky hairdos. Zombie-like struts, Halloween-inspired makeup and Walkmans and ocarinas as accessories turned the runway into a fashion fever dream stitched together in a haunted thrift store.

“Living Dead Girl” by Meg and Porche Lynn

Continuing the horror-inspired theme, this collection explored how women are portrayed in horror cinema. From a clown clutching a balloon to a model dragging a mirror like a leash, it was a theatrical experience that ended in a bloodcurdling scream from one of the models.

“The Wanderer: A Homage To Home” by Leilani Bell

Leilani Bell’s collection stood out for its emotional depth and polished presentation. With nods to her hometown of Chicago — a metal instrumental to Kanye West’s “Off The Grid” and the city’s flag draped over a model — “The Wanderer” balanced bold proportions with quiet intention.

Before the final collection, Red House opened the runway to everyone. Students, parents and other guests took turns giving their best runway pose and strut as the crowd cheered them on, creating a finale that felt more like a block party than a traditional fashion show.

“Satire” by Elwood Roberts

Closing out the night was a collection from Red House’s very own Vice President, Elwood Roberts. This collection blended “diverse cultural influences” with a minimalist edge, sleek proportions and tote bags full of flowers.

The collection was accompanied by an onstage vocal performance by TJ Mosby, modeling and singing at the same time, creating an engaging and intimate environment.

“We were able to create music specifically designed for the show.” Mosby said. “It was amazing to see my work come to life and have it enjoyed by the crowd.”

Kiki Agboifo, junior and Red House Representative, who walked in “The Wanderer” collection, said the runway was the best part of her day. “It was a lot of fun, even though it was really short… it took a long time to get there.”

Agboifo also noted how much work happens behind the scenes. “Planning starts literally at the beginning of the year, September or August… So you really have to give it up to the E-board members.” That behind-the-scenes hustle is what made the night feel so special. An event planned by students, for students, that didn’t just celebrate fashion, but the people making it happen.

For Red House president Madison Coombs, the show’s theme, “The Empire State of Fashion” was more than just a name. “It’s just nice to be in the heart of Queens, showing that these are New York people who do fashion,” she said. “Each line is so different, but it captures the essence and talent of their designers.”

Red House didn’t just bring New York Fashion Week to campus, they proved that the spirit of NYFW was already here.