‘Sinners:’ A Rhythmic Revelation

“Sinners,” one of 2025’s biggest blockbusters and the newest film from director Ryan Coogler was released on April 18.

Set in the Mississippi Delta in 1932, the height of the Jim Crow era, the story follows ambitious twin brothers “Smoke” and “Stack” (both played by Michael B. Jordan). The brothers return to their hometown and attempt to create a “juke joint” among a backdrop of racial tensions and supernatural threats.

Once the grand opening of the club commences in the second act, the entire film becomes captive to the confines of the juke joint. As the characters become trapped on the claustrophobic dance floor, the film shows its colors as a love letter to music.

Through the character of Sammie, Smoke and Stack’s younger cousin played excellently by Miles Caton in his acting debut, Coogler explores the power of blues and soul music. Long, unbroken stretches of Sammie and the juke joint’s band performing a blues tune occupy the film’s first half, cultivating in a beautiful sequence where the past and future of music collides in soulful euphoria.

“There’s also this metaphor for artistic sacrifice, for how an oppressive system can dehumanize people and how people experiencing that dehumanization can rage against it through art,” Coogler said in an interview with RogerEbert.com. “That rage develops so that they can affirm their humanity.”

“I realized that many of these characters, whom you hopefully grow to love and know throughout the first part of this film–without spoiling too much–most meet a supernaturally violent fate. I wanted the midpoint to balance that out and give them not just hope but a cosmic win,” Coogler said regarding the musical sequences’ narrative purpose in the story.

As the film delves into this supernatural violence, the large ensemble is anchored by Jordan’s dual performance as two identical but very different twins. While this exceptional performance isn’t anything out of the ordinary for the superstar, his fifth collaboration with Coogler marks the first time where a film relies solely on his shoulders and Jordan delivers.

His subtle choices infuse each brother with a distinct personality that separates the two characters, such as Stack’s persistent smile and charm or Smoke’s reserved stoicism.

But Jordan’s best trait as an actor has always been his physicality and when the action heats up, he shines even more. When driving a stake into a vampire’s heart or wielding a tommy gun, his strength as a very physical actor carries the action.

In addition to Jordan’s physical performance, Coogler proves once again to be one of the best modern directors in the action genre. As seen in his “Black Panther” or “Creed” films his mix of long consecutive takes or quick cutting between fights make the action a true spectacle.

Additional artistic choices such as the twin’s stark difference in outfits only add to Jordan’s performance and make it stronger, as do the other incredible costuming decisions made on the rest of the cast.

From the beautiful sets to Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson’s accompanying score, the film is flawless in every aspect of the word. “Sinners” is not only a revival of vampiric cinema but a revelation of what original stories helmed by passionate filmmakers can accomplish.