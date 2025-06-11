Riovaz Brings Internet-Age Chaos to Brooklyn’s Elsewhere

Independent artist and New Jersey native Riovaz sold out Brooklyn’s Elsewhere on May 30 for the third stop out of four shows on his mini tour.

The 21-year-old musician, who built his following online through viral tracks like “Prom Night” and “I Feel Fantastic,” made it clear that his music wasn’t meant to be solely appreciated through the phone. Riovaz’s DnB electro-pop sound is perfect for the live setting, packed with sudden drops and glitchy transitions that almost force a crowd to stay in constant motion.

Elsewhere, known for its underground warehouse-style layout and moody lighting, perfectly matched the tone for a Riovaz show. Fans packed the venue shoulder-to-shoulder ready to dance without hesitation. From the start, the crowd was electric, as constant mosh pits broke out as early as the first song, and not once did the energy let up.

Riovaz opened the night with tracks off his self-titled debut album, which dropped in October 2024. Tracks like “brush it off !!!” and “radiolove” stood out early, bringing a rush of energy that immediately locked the crowd in. The project’s mix of club chaos and emotional vulnerability translated perfectly live, setting the pace for a high-intensity set.



During “Lavender Town,” Riovaz was joined by two live guitarists as he walked on stage. The added instrumentation gave the performance a rawer, more textured feel and marked a brief shift in the set’s tone. He followed it up with “i wonder,” slowing things down with a melodic track that allowed the crowd to reset before diving back into the heavier material.

He introduced “lost without you” as one of his personal favorites, and the performance reflected that. The delivery felt more intimate compared to the rest of the set, with his vocals pushed to the front and the crowd swaying along. “waiting alonE” followed, bringing back the bounce, complete with a slick guitar solo that kept the momentum moving.

Looking around the room, the Gen-Z presence was hard to miss. Fans recorded parts of the show with old handheld devices like a PlayStation Portable (PSP) and a Nintendo 3DS. It added to the chronically online energy of the night, in the best way possible.

Riovaz kept the energy steady through newer tracks, including his latest release “Everybody’s Gone,” before closing the night with a rapid-fire run of fan-favorite hits. The final four songs went banger after banger: “you’re a parasite,” “Heart Racing,” “I Feel Fantastic” and “Prom Night.” Each one had the crowd shouting every lyric, moshing and dancing under Elsewhere’s disco-ball.

Riovaz’s rise has been shaped by the internet, but the live experience proved his music goes far beyond the screen. In a room packed with fans who have been streaming his tracks, his sound felt right at home. It’s loud, fast and built to be felt.