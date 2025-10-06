Autumn’s Rhythm: A Mixed-Bag Playlist for Fall

The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
Photo Courtesy / Raisa Zahan
St. John’s University Hosts Panel Discussing the NYC Mayoral Election
October 6, 2025
Torch Photo / James Williams
St. John’s Parking Lot Closure Causes Confusion
October 3, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube New York Post
Eric Adams Drops Out of Mayoral Race
September 30, 2025
Photo Courtesy / Sebastian Zelaya
New York Sirens Unveil New No. 1 Overall Draft Pick at Meet and Greet
September 29, 2025
Torch Photo / Alexandra Prettitore
Student Leaders Honored and Blessed at Founder’s Week Mass
September 27, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Eyewitness News ABC7NY
Potential L.I.R.R. Strike Put on Hold Amid Federal Mediation
September 18, 2025
Torch Photo / Cassandra Casiero
Women’s Soccer Routed By No. 15 Georgetown
October 6, 2025
Torch Photo / Sebastian Zelaya
Johnnies Can’t Capitalize in the Capital
October 2, 2025
Torch Photo / Cassandra Casiero
Women’s Volleyball Downward Spiral Continues against Georgetown
September 30, 2025
Photo Courtesy / Sebastian Zelaya
New York Sirens Unveil New No. 1 Overall Draft Pick at Meet and Greet
September 29, 2025
Torch Photo / Sebastian Zelaya
Women’s Soccer Draw Big East Home Opener
September 26, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube NFL
Giants Will Start Jaxson Dart Over Russell Wilson Against LA Chargers
September 26, 2025
Photo Courtesy / Unsplash Angiola Harry
Spreading Breast Cancer Awareness in NYC
October 5, 2025
Photo Courtesy / Unsplash David Menidrey
Five Fall Date Ideas
September 29, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube St. John’s University
A Multimillion Dollar Basketball Investment: Is It Worth It?
September 28, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Mashed
A Hidden Dining Option: Behind the Closure of the On-Campus Taco Bell
September 22, 2025
Torch Design / Megan Chapman
Five Tips to Start a Successful Semester
September 13, 2025
Photo Courtesy / Unsplash Christian Lue
Understanding Attachment Styles
April 21, 2025
YouTube / Universal Studios
‘HIM’ Struggles to Balance Football and Horror, Ending in Disappointment
October 7, 2025
Torch Photo / Samantha Agoursalidis
Autumn’s Rhythm: A Mixed-Bag Playlist for Fall
October 6, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube CNN
Glitter Gel Pen Songs or Lazy Writing? A Look Into Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’
October 6, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Film at Lincoln Center
‘After the Hunt:’ A Deep Dive into the Uncomfortable
October 2, 2025
Torch Photo / Samantha Agoursalidis
Chappell Roan Reigns at Forest Hills Stadium for Four Nights
September 30, 2025
Torch Photo / Parker Songco
The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail Returns Bigger, Better and Brighter to New York Botanical Garden
September 29, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Sky News Australia
The Reality of Jimmy Kimmel’s Return to Late Night
September 25, 2025
Torch Photo / Carlyann Carey
The Joy in Being Bad at Things
September 25, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube SURGE
Nintendo Has a Lot of Problems Right Now
September 19, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube WWE
Why Hosting ‘WrestleMania 43’ in Saudi Arabia will be one of WWE’s Biggest Mistakes
September 18, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube ZohranforNYC
The Four Biggest Political Events of Summer
September 16, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube CBS News
Thoughts and Prayers: Sympathy With Charlie Kirk’s Death
September 12, 2025
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch

Autumn’s Rhythm: A Mixed-Bag Playlist for Fall

The leaves are changing and so should your music!
Samantha Agoursalidis, Contributing WriterOctober 6, 2025
Torch Photo / Samantha Agoursalidis

Ready for sweater weather? With fall right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to switch up the artists in your rotation. To fully immerse yourself in the fall season, you need to have a killer playlist! (No pun intended).

Every great fall playlist has three essentials: The Smiths, Mazzy Star, plus a song for everyone. This mix blends mainstream indie favorites like The Cranberries and The Lumineers while diving into lesser-known artists like The Wild Reeds and The Regrettes, offering something for every kind of fall feeling. 

 

Spooky Season Staples

To capture October’s spooky essence, classic tracks like Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” The Smashing Pumpkins’  “1979” and the Ramones’ “Pet Sematary” are essential listens that should be on any generic fall playlist you come across. 

While these are great tracks, the smaller artists make a playlist unique and personable.

For a  lesser-known artist,  Fox Academy’s “Vampire Banquet.”  Despite only 294k monthly listeners on Spotify, their music is top-notch. This song has a strong folk feel and describes a disturbing scene while somehow remaining upbeat. The track perfectly encapsulates autumn: comforting but slightly off.

 

A New Psychedelic Pop Pick

Photo Courtesy / YouTube Tame Impala

Continuing with autumn’s slightly scary upbeat theme, Tame Impala’s new single, “Dracula,” released on Sept. 24, is a vibey, psychedelic pop track that explores escapism and emotional turmoil. 

Some lyrics that really stuck with me are Impala’s repetition of “Run from the sunlight, Dracula.” While it can be taken literally, as the character Dracula famously can’t go into the sun, it can also be looked at metaphorically. “Dracula” can be a reference to the artist himself. He is running from the “sunlight,” or what he doesn’t want to face. What he doesn’t want to face could be a few things: reality, truth or certain emotions. 

The song itself has what sounds like a choir plugged into the background vocal of the track. It holds that eerie vibe with a beat that makes you wanna move. It’s perfect for any existential feelings you may have this season.

 

Fall Flashbacks

Photo Courtesy / YouTube Frank Sinatra

But fall isn’t just about scary monsters and Halloween; it’s also a time of reflection and nostalgia. The changing leaves bring both chaotic energy and an eclectic feeling. One song that perfectly embodies this is Frank Sinatra’s “Autumn Leaves.”

Sinatra’s voice carries its listener softly, so you feel like you’re strolling along in the cool breeze with colorful leaves falling around you. 

The song follows a man who is reminiscing about a past lover. During this new season, he looks back on their time together fondly. He knows that by the time the leaves change, he will miss her more than ever.

Songs that deal with loss and romantic yearning always scream fall. Girl in red’s song “we fell in love in october,” talks about these exact emotions. The song talks about memories of a girl and her lover. 

The lyric “We fell in love in October. That’s why I love fall,” is so vivid. The singer is associating a feeling and memory with a season. She’s tying a personal memory to a seasonal change, giving it new meaning and weight. That yearning and love she felt happened in October, and because of that, she will always love fall.

This playlist mixes the whimsical, the chaotic and the slightly eerie feeling that makes fall so special. So feel free to listen wherever you are: curled up in a bookshop, wandering a field of pumpkins, or sitting on a park bench, let this be the soundtrack to all your autumn adventures!

 

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Torch
$285
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of St. John's University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Culture
YouTube / Universal Studios
‘HIM’ Struggles to Balance Football and Horror, Ending in Disappointment
Photo Courtesy / YouTube CNN
Glitter Gel Pen Songs or Lazy Writing? A Look Into Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Film at Lincoln Center
‘After the Hunt:’ A Deep Dive into the Uncomfortable
Torch Photo / Samantha Agoursalidis
Chappell Roan Reigns at Forest Hills Stadium for Four Nights
Torch Photo / Parker Songco
The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail Returns Bigger, Better and Brighter to New York Botanical Garden
Torch Photo / Parker Songco
Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist Chef Up in Brooklyn for ‘Alfredo: The Tour’
Donate to The Torch
$285
$500
Contributed
Our Goal